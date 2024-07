LEO Weekly and El Jimador are teaming up on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 5:30 – 9 p.m., at Captains Quarters for this year's Margaritas In The 'Ville. With live music, great food and good competition, this fun event is promising to be one of the biggest yet.Geet your tickets now at margaritasintheville.com Tickets to the event gets you samples of all margaritas and appetizers. You can cast your ballot to crown this year's People's Choice Best Margarita champion.