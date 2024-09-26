[Under 21] First Louisville Afghan/Italian Restaurant Brings Community Together With Good Food And More

As we drove up I noticed the bare, concrete building, stained with age. A meager sign read “Bellissimo” and “Authentic Italian Food.” The name means beautiful, but the outside was in a strip mall, and did not convey luxury. However, as I walked inside I was pleasantly greeted with the warm scent of Afghan food.

We were the only ones in the restaurant, around 5 p.m. on a Sunday. We were invited to sit anywhere we liked, and chose a seat by the wall, towards the front of the restaurant. The lighting was warm, and the sunlight pouring in from the windows gave it a bright and cheery feel. The restaurant was very clean and tidy, with tile floors and plush white chairs at every table. I felt the stress leave when I ate there.

This little gem in the heart of Buchel deserves to have its story told.

We ordered three dishes, Mantu, Banjan Borani and Cream Mustard Chicken. Mantu is dumplings stuffed with beef, onions and a plethora of wonderful spices, topped with a lovely tomato sauce and split peas. The Cream Mustard Chicken, the only Italian dish we got was a tender, juicy chicken breast, sauteed in mushrooms and small grape tomatoes, smothered in a wonderful creamy mustard sauce that brings just a little bit of sunshine to your heart. The small, but mighty side of mashed potatoes was just as mouth watering, the creamy, whipped potatoes, had such a buttery flavor, they just melted on my tongue. Finally, the Banjan Borani, was my personal favorite; sauteed eggplant, surrounded by a warm tomato sauce, with a variety of herbs and spices. Banjan Boran is like eating a big, warm hug.

As I happily tucked into the meal, I noticed the Afghan music quietly playing in the background, adding just enough to the whole atmosphere, not blasting in your ears, yet not sitting with only the sound of your own voice.

This little gem in the heart of Buechel deserves to have its story told. Although the restaurant is a humble little place, the food is like luxury dining. Here, they take such care in their food, perfecting every teaspoon, spice and garnish to make your dinner an experience and a time to enjoy the presence of your loved ones.

So, would I go back?

Definitely. The cheery atmosphere, and good food, makes it an amazing place to go with your family, friends or significant other.

Bellissimo’s delicious entrees include Cream Mustard Chicken and Banjan Boran.



