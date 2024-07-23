  1. Food & Drink
The Louisville Black Chef Showcase Is Back This August

Taste the most delicious confections at this year’s showcase

By
Jul 23, 2024 at 12:21 pm
See the showcase of Louisville’s brightest Black chefs at this year’s showcase. Louisville Black Chef Showcase Facebook
The Louisville Black Chef Showcase is back to exhibit the best in Black cooking across the city.


Hungry patrons won’t have to wait too much longer to try some of the best foods Louisville has to offer. The Black Chef Showcase, located at the Melwood Arts Center (1860 Mellwood Ave.) is on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.


The proceeds from the program will go to benefit Western High School’s Culinary program, which the showcase said in a Facebook post will “support the future generation of chefs.”


For those interested in attending the showcase and getting a taste of the best of Louisville, you can purchase a ticket here.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
