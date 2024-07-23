The Louisville Black Chef Showcase Is Back This August

The Louisville Black Chef Showcase is back to exhibit the best in Black cooking across the city.

Hungry patrons won’t have to wait too much longer to try some of the best foods Louisville has to offer. The Black Chef Showcase, located at the Melwood Arts Center (1860 Mellwood Ave.) is on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The proceeds from the program will go to benefit Western High School’s Culinary program, which the showcase said in a Facebook post will “support the future generation of chefs.”

For those interested in attending the showcase and getting a taste of the best of Louisville, you can purchase a ticket here.