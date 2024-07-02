The 2nd Annual Louisville Street Food Festival Will Take Over An Entire City Block

Join Fourth Street Live and more than 20 local Street Food Vendors for the second annual Louisville Street Food Festival. The festival will take over an entire city block on July 27 and 28.

The weekend will feature Louisville’s best food trucks and restaurants will all food items priced $5 or less. Affordable dining at its best. This pricing is set to allow guests to sample a wide range of options from all the vendors.





There will also be live entertainment, vendors selling non-food items, axe throwing, indoor/outdoor pavilion, mechanical bull riding, free chocolate fountain with VIP ticket, crazy eating “challenges”, and more family-friendly fun.Are you ready to eat? Tickets on sale here.

WHAT TO EXPECT

● Over 20 Of The Area's BEST Food Trucks & Restaurants

● 1st Drink FREE

● Cheese Fry Bar

● Breakdancing Expo

● All Food Items $5 or Less

● Live Bands & DJ's

● VIP Chocolate Fountain (VIP exclusive 12PM – 2PM)

● Crazy Eating Challenges

● Axe Throwing

● Multiple Bars & Activations

● Mechanical Bull Riding and World-Famous Buckle Bunnies in PBR

● Kids Fun Zone (Face painters, bounce houses, etc)

● Foods from Around The World

● General Vendor Market

● Cornhole Tournament

● Games, Activities & Fun for ALL AGES!

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET (Early bird price & limited!) 2PM-8PM

● Festival Entry (2PM entry)

● 1st Drink Included (seltzers, domestic beers, well drinks & non-alcoholic beverages)

VIP ADMISSION TICKET (21+ Early bird price & extremely limited!) 12PM-8PM

● 2 HR Express Early Access (12PM admission)

● Exclusive VIP Area with Private Bathrooms & Bar (complimentary bottled waters)

● 4 Drink Vouchers (seltzers, domestic beers, well drinks & non-alcoholic beverages)

● Free VIP Chocolate Fountain (12PM – 2PM)

● $20 in Food Vouchers

● Free Hard Seltzer Sampling

● Axe Throwing Voucher

● VIP Gift Bag (includes commemorative keepsake, giveaways & bragging rights)