Louisville's Iconic Silver Dollar Gets A New Owner And Refreshed Menu

The Silver Dollar (1761 Frankfort Ave.) is under new ownership. Owner and general manager Brian Downing says the team is “eager” to bring Louisville back to The Silver Dollar. On Friday, Aug. 23, fans of the space will get to experience what Downing and the team have envisioned.

The Silver Dollar harkens back to a time gone by with its homage to 1950s Bakersfield. The restaurant boasts a highly curated whiskey and bourbon list. Their innovative cocktails are made with high-quality ingredients.

The space has been updated with an expansive bar, intimate booths made from reclaimed wood from Stitzel-Weller distillery. A vintage record player will spin the music of the house with classic, and neotraditional country.

The updated menu will showcase southwestern fare while also keeping up with the times. New items like birria tacos, house-made black bean burger, and an heirloom tomato sandwich.

The restaurant plans to host industry nights with late-night food and drink deals on Sundays starting at 10 p.m.

Downing moved to Louisville to learn more about the whiskey trade and has been building his career ever since. LEO got to ask Downing a few questions about buying the iconic restaurant that has been named in GQ’s “10 Best Whiskey Bars in America” list and one of “Louisville’s 8 Best Bourbon Bars” by Thrillist.

What prompted you to purchase the Silver Dollar?

Downing: I moved to Louisville a decade ago to learn as much as I could about American whiskey, and the Silver Dollar sold me on Louisville. It always felt like home, and the curated spirits collection is unmatched. I had finished commissioning a distillery in Washington State when I found out it was for sale, and I reached out to the owner to see what we could put together.

What changes are coming? Will you move away from the “honky tonk” vibe?

The Silver Dollar has meant a lot to people in this city and guests from around the world. I’m big on the power behind Kentucky Bourbon, so that’s not changing. Expect more of a Tejano, (Texas / Mexico) focus on food and drink, as we expand our tequila and mezcal selection. The patio and lounge spaces will have a different vibe, for sure, but you will still recognize the best elements of The Silver Dollar.

What are you looking forward to bringing to the local dining scene and Frankfort Ave.?

I have always thought that The Silver Dollar was the key link that connected NuLu to Frankfort Ave, and it has become a vibrant and rocking destination for tourists, as well as our neighbors. The support from the fellow businesses and our neighbors up and down Frankfort Ave has been incredible, and we aim to continue that great relationship.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 23, The Silver Dollar will be open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday 5 p.m. – midnight, and for brunch Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations can be made on Tock.