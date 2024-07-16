Louisville's Coolest Nuns Launch A Weekly Drag Bingo Night At Nulu Hotspot

Alongside Derby City Sisters, Hotel Genevieve and Rosettes (730 E. Market) will host a weekly Bingo Night. Guests will enjoy burgers, beer, and chances to win prizes including a two-night stay at the hotel.

The event will take place each Wednesday beginning July 24 from 7 – 10 p.m at Rosettes on the ground floor of Hotel Genevieve.

The event will include a bingo card and each guest is required to purchase $20 worth of food and drink. The menu, though…

click to enlarge Nick Simonite Rosettes Interior

It will be hard to limit yourself to $20.

Rosette’s Burgers, Beer, and Bingo Menu:

Oysters $2 each

Mignonette, Lemon

Rosettes Slider $8

Garlic Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Balsamic Onion

French Onion Slider $8

Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Pickle

BBQ Slider $8

House BBQ Sauce, Fried Shallots, Cabbage Slaw

French Onion Dip $15

Hen of the Woods Chips, Crudité, Balsamic Onion, Chive

Goat Cheese Croquettes $12

Salsa Roja, Almond

Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives $7

Gordal Olive, Panko Crust

Cheese And Charcuterie $28

Chef's Selection with Pickled Vegetables, Nuts, Honey, Mustard

If you’re wondering who the Derby City Sisters are, they are an order of radical nuns whose mission is to bring joy and rid guilt in the LGBTQ+ community. Since May 2014, the local nuns have raised over $69,000 for charity.