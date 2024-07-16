  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Louisville's Coolest Nuns Launch A Weekly Drag Bingo Night At Nulu Hotspot

Burgers, Beer, and Bingo with Derby City Sisters

By
Jul 16, 2024 at 11:39 am
Louisville's Coolest Nuns Launch A Weekly Drag Bingo Night At Nulu Hotspot
Share on Nextdoor

Alongside Derby City Sisters, Hotel Genevieve and Rosettes (730 E. Market) will host a weekly Bingo Night. Guests will enjoy burgers, beer, and chances to win prizes including a two-night stay at the hotel.

Louisville's Coolest Nuns Launch A Weekly Drag Bingo Night At Nulu Hotspot (3)

The event will take place each Wednesday beginning July 24 from 7 – 10 p.m at Rosettes on the ground floor of Hotel Genevieve.

The event will include a bingo card and each guest is required to purchase $20 worth of food and drink. The menu, though…

click to enlarge Rosettes Interior - Nick Simonite
Nick Simonite
Rosettes Interior

It will be hard to limit yourself to $20.

Rosette’s Burgers, Beer, and Bingo Menu:

  • Oysters $2 each
  • Mignonette, Lemon
  • Rosettes Slider $8
  • Garlic Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Balsamic Onion
  • French Onion Slider $8
  • Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Pickle
  • BBQ Slider $8
  • House BBQ Sauce, Fried Shallots, Cabbage Slaw
  • French Onion Dip $15
  • Hen of the Woods Chips, Crudité, Balsamic Onion, Chive
  • Goat Cheese Croquettes $12
  • Salsa Roja, Almond
  • Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives $7
  • Gordal Olive, Panko Crust
  • Cheese And Charcuterie $28
  • Chef's Selection with Pickled Vegetables, Nuts, Honey, Mustard

If you’re wondering who the Derby City Sisters are, they are an order of radical nuns whose mission is to bring joy and rid guilt in the LGBTQ+ community. Since May 2014, the local nuns have raised over $69,000 for charity.

Tags:

Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Louisville Burger Week Kicks Off July 15 With Quirky And Affordable Masterpieces!

By Erica Rucker

The Granville Pub The GT This is the burger that put Granville on the map since 1939, and people keep coming back for more. Seasoned sauteed onions and mushrooms piled high on a 1/2 pound hand pattied flame grilled burger. Sauced up with their own incredible homemade steak sauce and covered in melted swiss. This richly flavored burger pays respect to the legendary burger creator, Charlie. Long live the legend!

There's A New Bar & Cafe Open In Nulu And They've Got Great Monday Discounts

By Sydney Catinna

Moonsong Bar + Cafe brings a concept from Bluestone Lane to life in Louisville.

Louisville Is Loving This Brand New Ramen Restaurant. Here's What We Thought After Visiting.

By Robin Garr

Miso Tonkotsu

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe