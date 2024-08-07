Kick Off Louisville Wing Week At Hop Atomica With $10 Wings And Beer

Listen up, wing lovers! Louisville Wing Week is almost here, and it's kicking off with a bang at HopAtomica on Wednesday, August 14th.
Head over to the Germantown hotspot for a night of unbeatable $10 wing specials and refreshing craft beer. This event is the perfect way to dive into a week dedicated to celebrating the almighty wing.
Plus. every attendee has a chance to win awesome prizes, including gift cards from the foodie bucket draw.
But the excitement doesn't end there! Louisville Wing Week officially begins on August 19 with a seven-day wing extravaganza, featuring some of the city's most beloved wing joints. Each restaurant will offer its own unique take on wings, from signature sauces to secret menu specialties, all for just $8.
Make sure to download the Wing Week App to map out your culinary adventure. Discover new restaurants, challenge your taste buds, and share your experiences with fellow wing enthusiasts on social media and enter to win more prizes.