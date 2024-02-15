Gralehaus Turns 10, Grales Campus Set To Expand

This month, gralehaus celebrates its first 10 years. Louisville’s beloved brunch spot, housed in a 1900s Victorian-style home just behind Holy Grale, was founded by Lori Beck and partner Tyler Trotter in 2014. As they celebrate this special anniversary, they look forward to expanding their suite of businesses into what they’re calling The Grales Campus.
Gralehaus came along 3 years after its sister business Holy Grale—the p.m. spot that opened in 2011 inside a deconsecrated Unitarian chapel house on Bardstown Road. Both were closed for more than a year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but came back strong. Holy Grale will celebrate 15 years this December and both businesses will soon be joined by Grale Goods at 1036 Bardstown Road.
Making inventive use of the early-20th-century architecture, gralehaus also offers a bed and breakfast— or more accurately, a bed and beverage—upstairs from the café, featuring furnishings and amenities by local Louisvillians.
The seasonal menu at gralehaus, by executive chef Jill Vieracker, includes ingredients sourced from local farms and food artisans. Coffee drinks are made with beans from Wisconsin-based Ruby Coffee Roasters, and the beverage menu also includes tea and fresh juices, as well as a selection of breakfast beers (curated to pair with the food), wine, and cocktails.
gralehaus
1001 Baxter Avenue
(502) 857-7457
Open 9-2 p.m. every day