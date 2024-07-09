Can You Eat Two Pounds Of French Fries? If So, This Louisville Restaurant Has The Competition For You!

  1. Food & Drink
By
Jul 9, 2024 at 12:07 pm
adobe
World of Beer (WOB) Bar & Kitchen (9850 Von Allmen Ct #108) is celebrating National French Fry Day (Saturday, July 13) with a fry-eating competition. Participants will race to see who can scarf down two pounds of WOB’s french fries. Whoever can eat (and keep down) the fries will win bragging rights, a $75 WOB gift card plus a tour of MadTree Brewing in Cincinnati for two.

Registration is now open for the event. To register, send an email to [email protected] with your first and last name, and “French Fry Contest 2024” in the subject line of the email.

The event kicks off promptly at 4 p.m. on Saturday.


Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
