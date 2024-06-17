  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Affordable Health Food Franchise Opens A Second Location in Louisville

The Jeffersontown location will soon be followed by a third location in the Metro area.

By
Jun 17, 2024 at 12:39 pm
Share on Nextdoor

The restaurant and meal delivery franchise Clean Eatz is flourishing in Louisville. Franchise owner Matt Hall has been on a 30-year professional journey, from working on an automotive assembly line to becoming Chief Operating Officer at a car manufacturer. Now, he is bringing affordable health food to Louisville.

As a certified personal trainer and health coach, Hall was confident a brand like Clean Eatz would be successful in Louisville and opened the first Clean Eatz location at 3565 Springhurst Blvd. in 2022. The restaurant and meal delivery brand was even more successful than he had projected, so he recently opened the second location 9545 Taylorsville Rd. in Jeffersontown.

Clean Eatz strives to be an oasis of nutrition in urban and suburban locations that have become food deserts, offering affordable, accessible, and nutritious meal options that break up the monotony of the fast-food scene. The restaurant offers portion-controlled, nutritionally-balanced dishes from weekly meal plans to frozen grab-and-go meals that can be heated up at home. Clean Eatz also offers a full line of smoothies and of snacks like the Dessert Barz.

Clean Eatz was co-founded in 2013 by husband and wife Don and Evonne Varady Wilmington, NC. They started franchising in 2015. Hall After the success of the first two locations, Hall is already developing plans to open a third location Louisville soon.

Tags:

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Can A Loud Restaurant Ruin A Good Meal? Here's Where A Few Louisville Restaurants Rank In The Noisy Trend

By Robin Garr

Do you have to shout to be heard when you're dining out?

A Swanky New Speakeasy Opens In Louisville Just In Time For National Bourbon Day

By Sydney Catinna

A Swanky New Speakeasy Opens In Louisville Just In Time For National Bourbon Day

Could This Be The Best Indian Restaurant In All Of Louisville?

By Robin Garr

Filling and full of protein, made with plenty of optional spicy fire, dal tadka brings together yellow lentils, onions, and more in a delicious mix.

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe