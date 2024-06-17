Affordable Health Food Franchise Opens A Second Location in Louisville

The restaurant and meal delivery franchise Clean Eatz is flourishing in Louisville. Franchise owner Matt Hall has been on a 30-year professional journey, from working on an automotive assembly line to becoming Chief Operating Officer at a car manufacturer. Now, he is bringing affordable health food to Louisville.

As a certified personal trainer and health coach, Hall was confident a brand like Clean Eatz would be successful in Louisville and opened the first Clean Eatz location at 3565 Springhurst Blvd. in 2022. The restaurant and meal delivery brand was even more successful than he had projected, so he recently opened the second location 9545 Taylorsville Rd. in Jeffersontown.

Clean Eatz strives to be an oasis of nutrition in urban and suburban locations that have become food deserts, offering affordable, accessible, and nutritious meal options that break up the monotony of the fast-food scene. The restaurant offers portion-controlled, nutritionally-balanced dishes from weekly meal plans to frozen grab-and-go meals that can be heated up at home. Clean Eatz also offers a full line of smoothies and of snacks like the Dessert Barz.

Clean Eatz was co-founded in 2013 by husband and wife Don and Evonne Varady Wilmington, NC. They started franchising in 2015. Hall After the success of the first two locations, Hall is already developing plans to open a third location Louisville soon.