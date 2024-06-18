  1. Food & Drink
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

A Long-Awaited Louisville Brewery Opens This Weekend

Opening weekend will feature collaborations with other local brewers

By
Jun 18, 2024 at 3:01 pm
The brand new Trellis Brewing opens this weekend in Louisville’s historic Smoketown.

Located at the former Merchant’s Ice Tower property, this project has been in the works for almost 2 years. After a lengthy process which included installing brewing equipment and a new flooring, plus planting trees on the outdoor patio, the brewery is officially ready to begin pouring.

Stop by the grand opening Saturday, June 21 or Sunday, June 22, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., for cold brews and local food trucks.

According to their Instagram, opening weekend will include two exciting collabs, showcasing the sense of community the brewery hopes to instill in their work. These inaugural collaborations are with the folks at Monnik and Gravely.

As to the mission behind their work, they released this statement on social media: "Trellis, by definition, is a framework chiefly used as support or for climbing. That is exactly what we want to do. We want to build a framework to support our community around us, and encourage everyone to grow and thrive with us over a local beer. We want to be a place for after work beers, friends to catch up, and a place to meet and mingle with the neighborhood and community around us."

With a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces, kids, dogs on leashes, and outside food are all welcome at the opening event.

Trellis Brewing
827 Logan St.

Tags:

Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working in Hollywood. When off duty, she blogs about her adventures at Sydney to Anywhere. An avid explorer, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
