73-Year-Old Lousville Ice Cream Shop Is Selling Orange Cows



Have you ever seen an orange cow? No, we’re not talking about your last acid trip, and they definitely aren't painting farm animals.



We're talking about dessert.

If you’re from Louisville, the Orange Cow dessert is claimed by many but Dairy Del (1516 S. Shelby St.) says they are the originators, and for a limited time, they are inviting you to step back in time and experience “cherished flavors of your childhood.” We can’t vouch for the validity of the claim but Dairy Del has been an established provider of childhood joy for over 73 years now.

The Orange Cow combines vanilla ice cream mixed with a citrusy sweet orange sherbet.

You can get it at Dairy Del while it lasts… We wish we could tell you how long that is but our guess is getting to dairy Del sooner rather than later is a good bet. Dairy Del has both drive-thru and window service. There are a limited number of outdoor seats available or you can park and eat in your car like many do.

Ice Cream season is officially here so we hope you enjoy your orange cows, brown derbies, and fat Elvis’s from whichever ice cream spot you hit this season.