73-Year-Old Lousville Ice Cream Shop Is Selling Orange Cows

Step back in time to the dessert of childhood

By
May 14, 2024 at 10:59 am
Orange Cows?
Orange Cows? adobe
Have you ever seen an orange cow? No, we’re not talking about your last acid trip, and they definitely aren't painting farm animals.

We're talking about dessert. 

If you’re from Louisville, the Orange Cow dessert is claimed by many but Dairy Del (1516 S. Shelby St.) says they are the originators, and for a limited time, they are inviting you to step back in time and experience “cherished flavors of your childhood.” We can’t vouch for the validity of the claim but Dairy Del has been an established provider of childhood joy for over 73 years now.

The Orange Cow combines vanilla ice cream mixed with a citrusy sweet orange sherbet.

You can get it at Dairy Del while it lasts… We wish we could tell you how long that is but our guess is getting to dairy Del sooner rather than later is a good bet. Dairy Del has both drive-thru and window service. There are a limited number of outdoor seats available or you can park and eat in your car like many do.

Ice Cream season is officially here so we hope you enjoy your orange cows, brown derbies, and fat Elvis’s from whichever ice cream spot you hit this season.

Slideshow

Visit These Essential Ice Cream Spots In Louisville And Southern Indiana

The Barrel Of Fun Ice Cream 9421 Smyrna Pkwy You&#146;ll recognize this ice cream stand pretty quickly once you see it: it&#146;s shaped exactly like its name suggests. They serve plenty of ice cream scoops, plus sundaes, snow cones, banana splits, burgers, pretzels, and chili dogs. Photo via facebook.com/The-Barrel-of-Fun-Ice-Cream-115167418576447/
The Comfy Cow Multiple locations With five locations, instantly recognizable signage and handcrafted treats that carry their delectable signature flavors, The Comfy Cow has long been a Louisville institution. It's even gotten some national recognition: in 2014, it made the BuzzFeed list, "27 Ice Cream Shops You Need To Visit Before You Die." The Comfy Cow also offers a 15-scoop eating challenge for the especially daring. Photo by Carolyn Brown Sugar Tree Sweet Shop 9444 Norton Commons Boulevard Unfortunately, candy and ice cream don&#146;t grow on actual trees at this Norton Commons business, but the store still offers plenty of each. Photo via facebook.com/sugartreesweetshop Polly&#146;s Freeze 5242 State Road 62, Georgetown, Indiana Polly&#146;s Freeze, an old-fashioned ice cream stand, has been drawing crowds with its delicious treats and iconic neon parrot sign for 70 years. Add a corn dog or hamburger to your order and you&#146;ve got the perfect summer evening. Photo via Polly&#146;s Freeze Sugar Room 1150 South Shelby Street You&#146;ll spot this Shelby Park business first by its colorful spiral mural. It only offers a few flavors of ice cream, but they go beyond the traditional chocolate and vanilla &#151; ever tried burnt marshmallow or blueberry cheesecake? The owners also run Hot Buns Food Truck (which LEO recommends) and Square Cut Pizza. Photo via Facebook.com/sugarroomsugarroom Panchitos Ice Cream & Taqueria 2245 Bardstown Road, 811 Preston Highway At Panchitos, you can score an extra sugar rush with their churro shake. We recommend getting horchata-flavored ice cream with a caramel drizzle and a cinnamon-encrusted churro. Photo via facebook.com/Panchitos-Ice-Cream-Taqueria-In-the-Highlands Ehrler's Ice Cream 201 East Main St Conveniently, this ice cream store is right down the street from Slugger Field, making it a great place to stop in for a cool treat before or after a game this summer. Photo via facebook.com/Ehrlers
Click to View 24 slides
Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
