The attorneys at Wisconsin-based legal firm Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers are here to provide the support you need while navigating the challenges of an accident. They work hard so you can find some peace of mind during an otherwise difficult time.
Providing Legal Services With Care
Many law firms are criticized for valuing clients’ money over their cases, thus delivering subpar results. Russel D. Nicolet, trial attorney and president of Nicolet Law, recognizes the validity of these concerns and emphasizes taking care of the client before worrying about payment so as to never inconvenience individuals who have enough to worry about as is.
Nicolet Law operates throughout the Midwest, particularly in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and North Dakota. While the firm has offices in cities throughout each state, it understands that injuries can sometimes leave people unable to meet outside of their homes or hospitals.
In these circumstances, the firm is willing and able to accommodate you so that you can meet with a real human being in person and let them know your case is important to them and deserves to be treated as such.
In their journey to serve their clients to the best of their ability, Nicolet Law employs a diverse range of legal skill sets, including personal injury attorneys, work injury attorneys, paralegals, legal assistants, and bilingual intake specialists. Every staff member brings invaluable talent to the team; Russel D. Nicolet, for example, has received numerous awards like Top 40 under 40 Trial Lawyers and Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers Association. He has also been recognized as a SuperLawyer by SuperLawyers Magazine.
The Value of Constant Improvement
Some successful law firms tend to fall into the trap of becoming comfortable with their capabilities, not recognizing the need for constant improvement in a constantly changing world.
Nicolet Law, however, prides itself on learning everything it can to better benefit its clientele, understanding that relying wholly on old knowledge can sometimes prove detrimental to its clients’ cases.
Russel D. Nicolet founded Nicolet Law on the principle of constant improvement, as he explains how the concept made him the successful attorney he is today: “As a young attorney, I tried to soak up as much as I could from all the attorneys I came across, and really learn from really good attorneys that I had the pleasure of meeting, [even if] they were opposing me.”
Fighting for Midwestern Families
Despite Nicolet Law’s initially small size of just one person, Russel, the company grew with the intention of doing everything it could for its community as a way to serve those who work hard to serve their communities.
As Russel D. Nicolet explains, “Nicolet Law has now grown to three states and dozens of employees. I am proud of the growth, but I am most proud of the excellent folks who work here and who come in day after day to fight for the hard-working people and families in the Midwest that need our help, and we will not stop growing and not stop fighting for those people.”
The firm’s president adds that “everyone who works here feels and understands that what we do is not only a job but a calling to help, serve, and advocate for those who need it most.”