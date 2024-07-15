Attorney Michael Francis Takes a Personal Approach to Litigation

Michael Francis started Francis Firm Injury Attorneys because he understood how serious a personal injury can affect one’s life. His approach to personal injury is genuine and different depending on each client’s needs. You will not find a one-size-fits-all approach at Francis Firm Injury Attorneys.
Most personal injury law firms care about time and money, meaning they try to close your case as quickly and efficiently as possible. This approach works in some cases, but it often leaves clients with less cash than they deserve and without the support they need to get through this difficult time. At the Francis Firm, Francis himself is involved in each and every case that comes through the door. Francis almost always takes new client calls and meetings himself rather than delegating to a non-attorney staff member. This way, he can immediately start strategizing and applying his legal knowledge to your case. Evaluating cases allows the firm to better understand how your case can be won to maximize your rewards and fit your needs.
The Francis Firm also takes extra care to be involved in clients’ medical care and recovery. Most attorneys will send all their clients to the same medical providers and are more interested in the claim than the patient. As a result, these clients get inferior medical care, and their generic medical reports can lower the settlement values of their claims. The Francis Firm takes the time to ensure that clients get great medical care, are supported through recovery, and obtain all the records they need to have a strong case.
Francis kicked off his career defending big insurance companies, where he learned all the tricks used to protect themselves from having to pay damages. With a designation of Board Certification in Personal Injury Trial Law he has the experience needed to be rightfully defend his clients. Francis earned this qualification by successfully litigation a significant number of personal injury jury trials, demonstrating that a predominant amount of that attorney’s practice is personal injury, and having multiple opposing lawyers and judges attest to the attorney’s knowledge and skill. The certification is only granted to 2% of all personal injury attorneys in Texas after they pass an in-person examination. Francis was also selected as one of the Top Ten Lawyers by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys and chosen as a National Lawyer of Distinction by the National Top 100 Trials Lawyers organization. He is a member of Mensa and has been awarded a top AV rating by the Martindale-Hubbell rating system.
With the Francis Firm, you will be represented by a uniquely qualified personal injury lawyer while also receiving the personal touch of a small firm. When life takes an unfortunate turn, the Francis Firm is there to help you get back on your feet.