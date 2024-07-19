Best Delta 8 Carts for Euphoric & Sedative Effects

We've gone through the best Delta 8 THC + CBD vape cartridges (took us a while, but we had sooooo much fun) and settled on the top 6 best cartridges for you to truly enjoy vaping cannabis.
They all have powerful effects, are an absolute pleasure to inhale, exhale, and relax, taste and smell amazing, and provide a potent, fun, and pure experience.
We're not going to save the best part for last; we'll tell you right now which Delta 8 THC + CBD vape cart is right now: it's the Delta-8 Vape Cartridge in Sour Diesel from Exhale Wellness.
Best Delta-8 Carts: Top Picks
- Delta-8 Vape Cartridge Sour Diesel - Best Overall (Get 25% Off)
- Blackberry Kush Delta 8 THC Vape - Best for Sleep
- Grand Daddy Purple Cartridge Delta 8 THC - Most Potent Choice
- THCB + Delta-8 Pods Duo Goliath - Best Tasting + 2 Pods/Pack
- Delta 8 Vape Blue Moon - Best for (Chronic) Pain Management
- Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge - Top Option for Motivation & Focus
Just remember to keep the cart upright; we don't want any spillage or clogs.
Delta-8 Vape Cartridge Sour Diesel - Best Overall
- 3rd party lab tested
- No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil
- Pure, full-spectrum hemp oil
- 900mg Delta-8 THC
- Fast-acting, energizing & cerebral high
Exhale Wellness is a top provider of disposable vapes, especially Delta 8 disposables. New shoppers can enjoy a $15 discount.
Orders are dispatched within 24 hours, with delivery typically taking two to five business days. Both standard and expedited shipping options are available.
Exhale Wellness has garnered loyalty from hundreds of vapers, praised for its diverse product range, superior quality, and commitment to customer satisfaction. The site boasts over 20,000 five-star reviews.
This Delta 8 THC + CBD vape cart offers spicy, earthy, and citrusy notes. The cartridge can hold 900mg of D8 THC, and you can also buy the battery to create a full vape.
The regular price for the Sour Diesel cart is $49.95 at Exhale Wellness. Sour Diesel has 19% THC, which makes it strong and fast-acting. You can expect a dreamy and energizing effect.
It's also a great product for people who suffer from symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress.
Consuming cannabis has never been this fun, relaxing, and helpful as it is when you're using a Delta 8 THC + CBD vape cart in Sour Diesel flavor from Exhale Wellness.
Blackberry Kush Delta 8 THC Vape - Best for Sleep
- 900mg of Delta-8 THC
- Made in the USA with natural terpenes
- Additive-free (no PG, VG, PEG, or MCT oil)
- Third-party lab tested
- Great for a good night's sleep
- Bit harder to draw
BudPop's "Pop Plants, not Pills" motto perfectly encapsulates their mission. BudPop backs this up with non-GMO, vegan-friendly products, all lab-tested for quality and safety, with results available on their site.
They aim to simplify shopping, especially for new Delta 8 users, with a personalized product recommendation tool and an informative blog.
BudPop offers Delta 8 carts, flowers, gummies, and oil, with gummies being a standout in three delicious flavors: Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream, and Watermelon Zkittlez. New customers get a 20% discount, free shipping, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Blackberry Kush has a fruity and earthy flavor coupled with sweet blackberries. These cartridges last for about 300 draws. The regular price is $49.95, but right now, you can get it for $39.95. If you subscribe, you can also save another 25%.
You can also choose to buy a vape battery at the same time if you don't already have one. The one that works with this cart is also on sale for $19.95 (from $24.95).
Since it's made with an Indica-dominant hybrid, this cart is better used at night. It can help you get creative, be more calm, and manage pain, stress, and insomnia.
If you're looking for a full-body high and prefer to fall asleep quickly instead of slower, sleep deeper and undisturbed for hours on end, then this strain is for you.
Grand Daddy Purple Cartridge Delta 8 THC - Most Potent Choice
- Contains THCP, Delta 8 THC + HHC
- Works with a regular 510 battery
- Great for relaxation
- 1 ml, 200 puffs
- Delicious berries and grape flavor
With hundreds of products, Diamond CBD offers a vast selection of Delta 8 items in various sizes, strengths, and strains. All production is in-house, ensuring high standards, and products are third-party lab tested.
Diamond CBD excels in deals and discounts, offering daily, weekly, and holiday promotions. Free 2-day shipping on orders over $100 and up to 50% off for new users.
The user-friendly website allows browsing by ingredient, strength, and mood, making it easy to find the right product. The extensive "LEARN" section provides valuable information on Delta 8 and the cannabis industry.
This cannabis strain tastes like grapes and berries and is very sweet. The cartridges are 1ml and are good for 200 puffs. To make it a complete vape, you'll need a 510 battery, but it's not included, nor can you easily create a bundle.
In general, the cartridge is $39.99, but if you subscribe to get it delivered every two weeks, you'll save 20% every time. The 1ml cartridges hold a total of 900 mg of D8 THC, THCP, and HHC. It's so strong that it feels almost illegal. But luckily, it's perfectly legal. You'll get a really powerful high, and you'll feel super relaxed.
It's insane how potent this cartridge is. If you have high tolerance and are an experienced vaper, then this one might be the perfect product for you as most cartridges on the market are not this potent, and you might not feel much.
THCB + Delta-8 Pods Duo Goliath - Best Tasting + 2 Pods/Pack
- Delta-8 THC, Delta-9p THC, THCa, live resin & terpenes
- 2 grams
- 2 pods per pack
- Purple Swish, Green Queen, or Melted Strawberries
- Great flavor options
Delta Extrax is renowned for its premium Delta 8 THC products, offering a wide selection of hemp-derived items in various sizes and strains. Their commitment to all-natural, minimal ingredients ensures a healthier choice.
Extensive third-party lab testing guarantees purity and quality, with reports accessible to consumers. Delta Extrax's product range includes terpene-rich Delta 8 flowers like Bubba Kush, Sour Diesel, and White Rhino.
They also provide an educational center for new users. While some products may be pricey, regular sales and discounts are available.
You can pick between three cannabis strains: Purple Swish, Green Queen, or Melted Strawberries. The good news is that each one will taste amazing.
Purple Swish tastes like sweet berries and fresh grapes. Green Queen is all about grapefruit and apricots. The Melted Strawberries cannabis strain tastes like... drumroll... strawberries.
Battery & Cartridge 4.8/5
The 2 ml 2x cartridges are only compatible with the Goliath Pod Battery, which is not included.
The regular price for these products is $36.99, but you can get them on sale now for $25.99. You'll need to self-review each flavor option to discover their rich tastes and indulge in their potency.
Each one comes with its own unique benefits, but in general, they're great products for relaxation and can ensure a stress-free night.
Because of the epic blend of D-8 THC, D-9p THC, THCa, Live Resin, and terpenes, you'll get a potent, delicious, and cannabinoids-filled experience.
Delta 8 Vape Blue Moon - Best for Chronic Pain Management
- Very smooth draw
- Great for chronic pain management
- Thoroughly lab tested
- Sourced from 100% USA hemp
- 1 g Delta 8 THC
MoonWlkr offers high-quality, 100% vegan-friendly products, avoiding potential allergies. All products undergo third-party lab tests, with reports available on their site.
MoonWlkr not only offers exclusive Delta 8 products but also combines Delta 8 with other cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, and CBN for enhanced medicinal benefits.
Delta 8 THC gummies and vape pens come in various flavors and strains. Bundles offer a 25% discount, and orders over $50 qualify for free shipping.
The Blue Moon cartridge product tastes and smells exactly like blueberries. You can buy the battery for these carts in any store, be it a land-based store or an online store. As for the cartridge, it's a normal 1g thing.
These products are usually available for $49.99, but at the moment, they are $29.99. If you subscribe, you'll enjoy them every month, and 25% off will make the deal even better.
Many users of these products have reported that they have helped them be more creative, relaxed, or productive, but many also recommend that they be used for chronic pain management.
It's quite difficult to find a strain that's good and safe to help with a more sensitive matter like chronic illnesses and the pain associated with them.
Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge - Top Option for Motivation & Focus
- 14 different strains/flavors
- 4.8/5.00-star rating from 1653 reviews
- Great for motivation and focus
- 1 gram cartridges
- Fits a 510 battery
BudPop's popularity is driven by its dedication to flavorful and innovative vaping solutions. With over 17,000 verified reviews on their website, the majority being five-star ratings, customers praise BudPop for its reliability, trustworthiness, and exceptional product selection.
Purchasing from BudPop offers a variety of shipping options, including standard ground shipping (delivery within five days post-processing) and expedited shipping (arrival within three business days). Orders over $99 qualify for free shipping.
BudPop offers high-quality products at affordable prices, making it ideal for budget-conscious consumers. New shoppers receive a 25% discount on their first purchase.
These carts come in a variety of tastes and strains.
You'll find 14 different flavor options: Blue Dream, Mango Kush, Granddaddy Purple, Lemon Haze, Gelato, Strawberry Lemonade, Green Crack, Girl Scout Cookies, Wedding Cake, Bubba Kush, Northern Lights, Watermelon Zkittlez, Tangie, and Sour Diesel.
These vapes/carts don't come with a battery, but at a rate of one puff to two puffs per use (3 seconds per draw), you'll find that no matter what battery you pick, you'll be using them for a pretty long time.
Most brands don't just discount their products for no reason, but at Binoid's online store, you'll find it for $26.99 (discounted from $39.99) just because they want users to be able to buy their products on a deal.
These carts have in store for you a slightly different effect depending on which of the products you pick. But they have rather similar feelings associated with them, like relaxation, motivation, happiness, focus, etc.
With so many different products, it's not really easy to pick just one of these carts.
If you have a certain "type," then it should be easier; if not, then you should give them all a try and see which one of them works best for your needs.
How We Chose The Best Delta 8 Vape Carts
We're here to spill the beans on how we sniffed out the absolute best Delta 8 vape carts just for you.
Check out our approach to selecting these top-notch products:
Third-Party Lab Testing
We've got your back! We only included companies that are tried, tested, and trusted by the vaping community. Each product underwent stringent third-party lab testing to confirm its purity and potency.
This ensures there are no harmful additives or contaminants like pesticides, heavy metals, or residual solvents.
We prioritized transparency and reliability, making sure lab reports are easily accessible for each product.
Brand Reputation
We're all about transparency, so we made sure every cart on our list passed the third-party lab test with flying colors. Pure, potent, and safe? You bet!
Additionally, we evaluated the brand’s history, customer service, and overall reputation in the industry. Brands with consistent quality, ethical practices, and positive feedback from users scored higher on our list.
We also considered how long the brands have been in the market and their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.
Flavor Options
Variety is key, so we handpicked carts with a flavor for every mood. From fruity to earthy, there's something to tantalize your taste buds.
We looked for products that offer a wide range of flavor profiles, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Whether you prefer the sweet taste of berry, the refreshing hint of mint, or the rich, complex flavors of natural cannabis terpenes, we made sure to include a diverse selection.
We also considered the consistency of the flavor and the smoothness of the vaping experience.
Customer Reviews
Your opinion matters! We combed through customer reviews to make sure these carts deliver the goods and leave you smiling.
We analyzed feedback from various platforms, focusing on the overall satisfaction, quality, and effectiveness reported by users. We also took into account the number of reviews and the consistency of the positive feedback.
Products with high ratings and numerous satisfied customers were given priority. Additionally, we looked for any recurring issues or complaints to ensure we only recommend the best of the best.
Potential Benefits of Delta 8 THC
With its array of potential benefits, Delta 8 THC offers a versatile and holistic approach to enhancing well-being and promoting a balanced lifestyle.
Social Smoothness
Delta 8 THC can help ease social anxiety and promote a relaxed, sociable vibe, making social interactions more enjoyable and stress-free. [1]
Creativity Boost
Many users report that Delta 8 THC sparks creativity and enhances artistic expression, making it a go-to option for brainstorming sessions or creative endeavors. [2]
Smooth High
Unlike its more intense cousin, Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 offers a milder, smoother high that provides a gentle euphoria without an overwhelming psychoactive effect.
Nausea Neutralizer
Delta 8 THC has shown promise in alleviating nausea and vomiting, making it a potential aid for individuals experiencing discomfort due to various health conditions or treatments. [3]
Sleep Aid
Struggling to catch some Z's? Delta 8 THC may offer relief by promoting relaxation and reducing stress, helping you drift off into a restful slumber. [4]
Munchies
Delta8 THC can stimulate appetite, making it useful for individuals experiencing decreased appetite due to medical conditions or treatments. [5]
Anxiety Aid
Feeling frazzled? Delta8 THC may help ease anxiety and promote a sense of calm, providing relief from racing thoughts and worries. [6]
Mood Lifter
Need a pick-me-up? Delta8 THC has mood-enhancing properties that can lift spirits and promote a positive outlook, making it a natural mood booster for those days when you need a little extra pep in your step.
Potential Side Effects of Delta 8 THC
In rare cases, there could be some potential side effects such as cottonmouth, red eye, increased heart rate, and lung issues.
What to Look For When Buying High-Quality Delta 8 Carts
And when you're on the hunt for your next favorite vape cart, here's what to keep in mind:
Clean Ingredients
Look for products that keep it fresh and clean!
Look for carts made with natural, high-quality ingredients for the purest vaping experience. Avoid products with artificial additives, fillers, or cutting agents like Vitamin E acetate, which can be harmful when inhaled.
Opt for carts that use natural terpenes for flavor and effects, and ensure the Delta 8 is derived from organically grown hemp. Transparency in ingredient sourcing and manufacturing processes is a good indicator of a reputable brand.
Hemp Sourcing
Sun-kissed hemp from Colorado?
Yes, please!
Pick only carts packed with goodness sourced from the finest hemp plants for that extra dose of chill vibes. Hemp quality directly affects the quality of Delta 8 THC.
The best products use hemp grown in the USA, particularly in states known for their stringent agricultural standards like Colorado, Oregon, and Kentucky.
These regions have ideal growing conditions and rigorous testing requirements. Knowing where the hemp is sourced helps ensure it’s free from harmful chemicals and is cultivated using sustainable practices.
Third-Party Lab Reports
Make sure your carts come with a stamp of approval from third-party labs. It's like a guarantee of awesomeness!
These reports should confirm the product’s Delta 8 THC potency, purity, and safety. They test for the presence of pesticides, heavy metals, solvents, and microbial contaminants.
Reliable brands make these lab reports easily accessible to customers, often via QR codes on the packaging or on their websites. Reviewing these reports helps ensure you’re getting a safe and effective product.
Strain Variety
Mix it up! Choose the companies that offer a smorgasbord of strains to keep your vaping adventures exciting. Different strains offer various effects and flavors, ranging from uplifting and energizing to calming and sedative.
Look for brands that provide detailed information about each strain, including its terpene profile and the expected effects.
Having a variety of strains allows you to tailor your vaping experience to your mood and needs, whether you’re seeking creativity, relaxation, or relief from discomfort.
Compatible With Your Device
Double-check that your carts play nice with your vaping device. No compatibility issues allowed! Most Delta 8 carts are designed to fit standard 510-threaded batteries, but it’s always wise to confirm.
Some carts may require specific voltage settings for optimal performance. Ensuring compatibility not only enhances your vaping experience but also prevents potential damage to your cart or device.
Additionally, consider the ease of use and portability of the cart and battery setup, especially if you plan to vape on the go.
FAQ
Got more questions about these products and Delta8? Don't worry, we've got answers:
How Many Hits Are There in a Delta 8 THC Cart?
The number of hits can vary depending on factors like cart size and individual usage habits, but, in general, somewhere between 200 and 800.
How Long Does Delta 8 Stay in Your System?
Delta8 THC typically stays in your system for a few hours to a few days.
How Do I Stop My Delta 8 Cart From Clogging?
Store your cart upright and at room temperature to prevent clogging, and clean it regularly.
The Takeaway
It's time to bid you farewell as you've got answers to your questions and are ready to embark on a new and wonderful journey towards finding the perfect carts.
There's no point in beating around the bush; the Delta8 Vape Cartridge Sour Diesel is the best option overall.
It has the right cannabinoids, perfect mouth-feel, a potent effect, and a lovely taste, and is available in the best online location - Exhale Wellness.
