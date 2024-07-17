The top-grade shroom edibles on the market are known to induce more intense psychotropic effects, such as euphoria, mind and muscle relaxation, and energy boost, and with the best products, these effects last longer.
Looking for the best gummies with magic mushrooms, we have looked into a dozen different products and can confidently say that the Mushroom Gummies by Nootrum deserve your attention the most.
Our selection of top-grade gummies with shrooms also includes five other equally delicious products, so without further ado, let’s discuss them all.
Best Shroom Gummies – First Look
- Mushroom Gummies – Best shroom gummies overall (save 10%)
- Functional Mushroom Gummies – Potent anti-inflammatory effects
- Super Mushroom Gummies – Intense nootropic effects
- CBD Mushroom Gummies – Natural stress management
- CBD Gummies with Mushrooms for Wellness 1500mg – Organic & vegan formula
- Polk a Dot x URB Mushroom Chocolate Bar – Most flavorful option
Our list of the best products on the market includes Amanita Muscaria mushroom gummies, as well as equally gummylicious options with magic mushrooms, and each product on the list is ranked based on its effectiveness, type of shrooms included, and flavor.
Mushroom Gummies – Best Shroom Gummies Overall
- Immune system boosting proprietary blend
- Qualify for a 10% discount if you subscribe
- Boosted cognitive function and memory
- With Chaga, Reishi, and Lion’s Mane
These gummies are infused with the company’s proprietary blend that includes Ginger, known for its potent anti-inflammatory properties, and L-Theanine, which is believed to enhance cognitive performance.
However, it is important to note that these dietary supplements contain Amanita Muscaria mushroom powder along with other varieties that might produce strong effects in certain individuals, even when you consume one gummy.
In terms of effectiveness, Nootrum's Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies are known to have a rather potent blend of Cordyceps, Amanita Muscaria extract with added L-Theanine.
Amanita Muscaria is famed for its antioxidant properties and its ability to aid in stress management, while L-Theanine is beneficial for sleep and cognitive performance.
On the other hand, Cordyceps is known to contribute to immune system health, and Ginger may be effective in reducing inflammation.
These Amanita Muscaria gummies with a hefty dose of Amanita Muscaria extract are also supplemented with L-Theanine, hericenones, erinacines, glucans, and polysaccharides.
These natural substances are known for their immune-boosting properties. Additionally, the company emphasizes the use of high-quality fruiting bodies, ensuring that their gummies are of the best quality compared to similar Amanita Muscaria gummies on the market.
Flavow-wise, Nootrum's Amanita Muscaria gummies are praised for their delicious taste and chew texture, enhanced with natural fruit flavors to mask the typically bitter taste of Amanita Muscaria and other shrooms in the company’s proprietary liposomal blend.
Nootrum's Mushroom Gummies are the best choice for individuals aiming to support their immune system, reduce inflammation, and enhance cognitive health through natural means.
With a carefully crafted blend of Amanita Muscaria, Cordyceps, Ginger, and L-theanine, these Amanita Muscaria gummies offer a unique and effective supplement that is difficult to replicate with similar products available on the market.
Check the best price for Mushroom Gummies at Nootrum (save 10%)
Functional Mushroom Gummies – Potent Anti-Inflammatory Effects
- Natural20 promo code for a 20% discount
- Save 20% if you buy three packs
- With vegan and gluten-free ingredients
- Immune boosting and anti-inflammatory effects
These gummies may also be an ideal option for individuals interested in leveraging the benefits of shrooms for natural energy boost and with the right dosage, these gummies may also boost your productivity.
People with a known sensitivity to Lions Mane shrooms should exercise caution. Side effects for these individuals could include digestive discomfort, nausea, headaches, and fluctuations in blood sugar levels.
Each pack of Functional Mushroom Gummies contains thirty gummies, each infused with a potent blend of Lions Mane, Reishi, and Cordyceps.
This formula is designed to support mental clarity, focus, memory, and physical health. Lions Mane is known for its potential to boost brain health, Reishi supports the immune system, and Cordyceps can enhance energy levels.
The list of ingredients also includes ginger root extract, natural flavors, citric acid, cane sugar, and organic tapioca.
The included in the gummies have been carefully selected for their therapeutic benefits. Lions Mane is appreciated for its cognitive and neurological health benefits.
Cordyceps is valued for its energy-boosting properties and anti-inflammatory effects, while Reishi is known for immune system support. Together, they form a powerful trio that can support those who are on a wellness journey.
The flavor is another highlight of the FOCL Functional Mushroom Gummies. With a mixed berry flavor, these gummies offer a pleasant taste without the bitterness Amanita Muscaria and other shrooms naturally have.
FOCL Functional Mushroom Gummies may be your ideal delicious and effective way to incorporate the benefits of shrooms into your daily routine, and the benefits are many if you stick to the product for a prolonged time.
These gummies are best suited for individuals looking to keep off inflammation and naturally boost their immune system. With the natural20 promo code, you can get these delicious gummies for a 20% discounted price.
Super Mushroom Gummies – Intense Nootropic Effects
- Get a 15% discount on your first order
- Gummies with ten different mushroom extracts
- Mood and energy-boosting effects
- Available in a natural raspberry flavor
Incorporating a blend of ten shrooms, including Cordyceps, Chaga, Reishi, and Maitake, every edible offers a tasty and more overwhelming experience.
At the same time, it is crucial for individuals with hypoglycemia to avoid these food supplements. The formula includes Chaga, and these shrooms can potentially lower blood sugar levels, posing a risk for those with this condition.
As mentioned earlier, Super Mushroom Gummies by Riti have a high potency and purity combination of ten functional shrooms provides anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.
The shrooms in the rich formula are known to contribute to immune support and cognitive function improvement.
Certain shrooms within the rich blend are recognized for their intense nootropic effects, potentially boosting brain function and keeping inflammation at bay.
The focus in Super Mushroom Gummies is on mushrooms with a broad spectrum of health benefits. The mushrooms included in the formula are Chaga, Cordyceps, Shiitake, Maitake, Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, White Button, Royal Sun, and Black Fungus.
Riti’s Super Mushroom Gummies come with a delightful natural raspberry flavor, which means that even though the formula is packed with a bunch of different mushrooms extracts, the taste is mostly sweet with a tiny bit of bitterness.
These gummies by Riti stand out as an excellent option for those aiming for more intense nootropic effects, and these include anti-inflammatory, energy-boosting, and relaxing effects you can rest assured will last longer.
Shopping on the website of one of the major manufacturers on the market means getting a 15% discount on your first order, so you can get Super Mushroom Gummies for a reduced price right off the bat.
Check the best price for energy-boosting Super Mushroom Gummies at Riti
CBD Mushroom Gummies – Natural Stress Management
- Strong stress-relieving effects
- Very high overall customer rating (4.8/5)
- With 25mg of CBD per serving (in a gummy)
- Mix of CBD with intense Cordyceps
CBD Mushroom Gummies by Mood Wellness is for customers seeking CBD products that could potentially alleviate stress and enhance their overall mood wellness.
These gummies, containing 50 mg of CBD per serving, are particularly suited for those aiming to stabilize their sleep patterns.
Customers with allergies to CBD or any other component present in the gummies should opt for alternative products. This is among the best CBD products of this kind on the market, but it does not mean it is suitable for everyone.
These gummies are infused with a hefty dose of mushrooms and cannabinoids, including a 25mg mushroom blend and 250mg of Cordyceps.
There is around 25mg of CBD per gummy, which is plenty for more people to benefit from the CBD’s stress-and anxiety-relieving effects. All ingredients in the formula are vegan and non-GMO.
Due to a more intense formula, the brand in charge does not recommend consuming more than four gummies in a day, and this is a fair warning to keep in mind. Increasing the dosage also means increasing the risk of side effects.
The product is infused with a carefully selected mushroom blend designed to naturally complement the stress-relieving properties of CBD.
Although the specific varieties of mushrooms are not detailed, we know for a fact that you consume around 25mg of CBD per gummy.
In one gummy, you also experience the benefits of different shrooms, including Cordyceps and each gummy has around 50mg of the company’s shroom blend.
These gummies combine delicious flavors from a passion fruit blend that will appeal to many, although some users may find the aftertaste slightly overpowering.
CBD Mushroom Gummies by Mood Wellness are a great option for those in search of a natural remedy to support stress management.
While the product is best suited for individuals looking to enhance their mood and sleep quality through a natural, holistic approach, it is not suitable for everyone, particularly those aiming for vegan and non-GMO products.
Check the best price for stress-relieving CBD Mushroom Gummies at Mood Wellness
CBD Gummies with Mushrooms for Wellness 1500mg – Organic & Vegan Formula
- Over 48 verified customer reviews
- Subscribers save 25% on the product
- There is around 50mg of CBD per serving
- The formula has vegan and organic ingredients
The CBD Gummies with Mushrooms for Wellness 1500mg by CBDfx cater to customers seeking to enhance their overall wellness with products that are made with organic and vegan ingredients.
Similar to Amanita Muscaria gummies we discussed earlier, this product is formulated for those who are in pursuit of natural solutions to support their immune system.
Individuals who have allergies or sensitivities to any of the ingredients listed should avoid this product. While the shrooms in the formula are for human consumption, sensitive people may experience side effects affecting both mind and body.
Each serving delivers 50mg of broad-spectrum CBD, which is complemented by a hefty selection of mushrooms known for their health benefits. These include Turkey Tail, Lions Mane, and Chaga.
These shroom varieties in the formula may provide comprehensive support for the immune system alongside the wellness benefits of CBD. The product is crafted using vegan and non-GMO ingredients.
The blend of Lions Mane, Shiitake, Maitake, and Turkey Tail shrooms is believed to offer protection against free radicals, thereby supporting the body’s natural immune defenses.
Still, before you consider purchasing this product, it makes sense to consult with your healthcare provider. Starting with the smallest dose, such as half a gummy is a great idea to reduce the risk of potential side effects.
Packed with a natural cherry flavor, these gummies are designed to be enjoyable without the typical hemp or mushroom aftertaste some alternative products commonly exhibit, but not this one.
The CBD Gummies with Mushrooms for Wellness 1500mg by CBDfx may be the best natural option for individuals looking to support their immune system and enhance their overall wellness.
With a strong blend of CBD and shrooms, these gummies are ideal for those seeking relaxation and a natural boost to their wellness regimen, and the product’s price goes down by 25% for CBDfx subscribers.
Check the best price for organic CBD Gummies with Mushrooms for Wellness 1500mg at CBDfx
Polk a Dot x URB Mushroom Chocolate Bar – Most Flavorful Option
- Shroom blend with Belgian white chocolate
- Around 10,000ng of magic blend
- Save 15% on your first purchase
- Mix of Lions Mane, Turkey Tail, and Chaga
Polk a Dot x URB Mushroom Chocolate Bar by Elyxr is for individuals who have come into contact with intense mushroom products many times before and are looking for an enjoyable way to incorporate shrooms into their daily routine.
This chocolate and fungi delight is also ideal for those seeking to enhance their immune function and potentially reduce inflammation.
The product contains different allergens such as milk, soy and peanuts, and may also contain traces of sesame, eggs, and tree nuts, so the product is not suitable for those with a sensitivity on any of these ingredients.
The effectiveness of the Polka Dot x URB Mushroom Chocolate Bar is highly rated, with each mushroom type contributing to the product’s unique benefits.
The product has the company’s strong 10,000mg shroom blend, and the effect of the blend may support immune health and reduce inflammation, alongside providing a subtle euphoria without overly intense “high” effects associated with standard hallucinogens.
There are twenty pieces per bar, so there is plenty to even share a bit with your friends.
The chocolate bar comes with a diverse selection of mushrooms, each with its specific therapeutic benefits. There is a hefty dose of Lions Mane known for wit brain-boosting effects and Turkey Tail that is famed for its immune-system boosting effects.
As one of the best food supplements of this kind, Polk a Dot x URB Mushroom Chocolate Bar can make your life easier with its formula, which also includes Shiitake, King Trumpet, and Maitake shrooms.
Elyxr has gone to great lengths to ensure that the flavors of the Polk a Dot x URB Mushroom Chocolate Bar are as appealing as the product’s perceived therapeutic benefits.
On the product page, you have a variety of different flavors to choose from, including Horchata, Forbidden Fruit Loop, Smore Fun, Wonderful Wafer, Caramel Peanut Twist, and more some of which are sweet and some citrusy.
The Polk a Dot x URB Mushroom Chocolate Bar by Elyxr is a great product for those interested in the therapeutic benefits of shrooms and looking for a strong, flavorful chocolatey option.
The main feature of this product is that it comes in a range of flavors, but the product’s strong formula should not be underestimated as well.
Check the best price for Polk a Dot x URB Mushroom Chocolate Bar at Elyxr
What Are Mushroom Gummies?
Mushroom gummies are edible products that incorporate a variety of shrooms, many of which have been used in different traditional healing practices.
Shrooms that contain psilocybin and psilocin are not infused in these types of products.
These types of edibles are manufactured to offer discreet and more flavorful ways to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of certain shroom species. The main benefit of mushroom gummies lies in their unique wellness approach.
Whether you are aiming for Amanita Muscaria gummies or gummies with other mushroom species, these types of supplements offer a more targeted approach, meaning they can be beneficial to people with specific issues, such as sleeping difficulties and stress.
Amanita Muscaria gummies have Amanita muscaria extracts, oftentimes combined with mimosa hostilis root, Rhodiola rosea, and phenylethylamine hydrochloride, while other edibles of this kind boast Chaga, Shiitake, Turkey Tail, and other shroom species.
Some shrooms are famed for their immune-boosting qualities, while others are favored for their stress-relieving effects.
This enables consumers to find a product that perfectly aligns with their wellness goals, whether they are aiming to improve their mental clarity, boost their focus and productivity, or alleviate stress.
What Should You Look for in Mushroom Gummies?
There are different factors you should consider when looking to buy Amanita Muscaria gummies or gummies with other shroom varieties at smoke shops or specialized online stores, and the main factors are briefly discussed below.
Quality of Mushrooms Used
First of all, you want to consider the quality of shrooms used in the products you are interested in buying. The foundation of any products of this kind is the shrooms, and the best products are known to use organically-grown shrooms of high quality.
As mentioned earlier, different types of shrooms offer different benefits, such as Lions Mane, which may improve cognitive performance, and Reishi shrooms, which may induce body and mind relaxation.
High-quality ingredients in Amanita Muscaria gummies and similar edible products usually mean enjoying a more beneficial and tasty experience, so when you shop for your gummies, focusing on products with high-quality ingredients is a must.
Dosage Per Gummy
It is also equally important to examine recommended dosage guidelines when you shop for these types of products.
The dose of shroom extract or powder plays the most important role when it comes to the intensity and longevity of the effects you experience, as well as how fast you notice the first effects.
Before you add any products to your shopping car, make sure you check the amount of shroom extract in the blend. If you are new to products of this kind, it only makes sense to focus on gummies that are less potent.
Ingredients
In addition to checking the quality of shrooms used in the products you are interested in buying, it is equally important that you carefully examine the list of all ingredients included in the formula.
Since shrooms will have an impact in both your body and mind, it only makes sense to shop for Amanita Muscaria gummies or similar edibles that are made with 100% natural ingredients.
At the same time, you want to avoid gummies that have preservatives, artificial colors, and higher amounts of added sugars. Shop for vegan and gluten-free products if you have different dietary restrictions.
Certifications for Safety and Purity
It is equally important that you focus on products that are backed up by different certifications that ensure their purity and safety.
In other words, you do not want to waste your time on gummies that have not been looked into by third-party testing labs.
Acclaimed third-party testing labs spend a good amount of time examining products for the presence of harmful substances, and products that are non-GMO and USDA Organic verified usually offer the best quality.
Manufacturer Reputation
When shopping for gummies with shrooms, it also makes sense to spend some time examining the reputation of the brand you are interested in.
By looking into the reputation of the brand, you can learn more about the overall quality of its products and, in this way, the company’s commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction.
Reputable companies operational in the market are honestly sharing information on their sourcing and manufacturing practices, and they typically have a long record of delivering safe, reliable, and top-grade quality products.
Reviews and Customer Feedback
Finally, you want to spend some time examining customer feedback on products you are interested in buying and this means going over customer reviews available on the product page.
As you go through customer reviews on the product page, you gain valuable insight into the product’s potential benefits and effects, and more you cannot learn otherwise.
While going through customer reviews may be time-consuming, this is a valuable tool that helps you locate the best products on the market.
Check the best price for Mushroom Gummies at Nootrum
Benefits of Magic Mushroom Gummies
This leads to the main benefits of consuming mushroom gummies, and these are briefly discussed in the section below.
- With gummies infused with shroom extracts, you have better control over dosage, which naturally makes your life easier. In addition, with greater dosage control, you are less likely to go overboard, and going overboard means there is a higher risk of experiencing side effects.
- Gummies with shroom extracts offer the most convenient and discreet option for enjoying different therapeutic benefits of shrooms which are still being stigmatized. With gummies, there is no need to discuss your use of shrooms with anyone as these edibles look like your typical gummylicious treat.
- Magic shrooms naturally have a bitter taste, and the same is true for products that contain Amanita Muscaria and other shroom varieties. With gummies, you will not experience any profound bitter taste, but instead, you will enjoy a range of delightful fruity aromas.
- With gummies packed with shroom extracts, you also get to enjoy different therapeutic benefits associated with magic shrooms that contain psilocybin and other shroom varieties, such as Lions Mane, Chaga, Shiitake, and Turkey Tail. While not approved by the FDA, these products may benefit both mental and physical health.
- Consuming Lions Mane, Amanita, and similar shroom species can lead to gut issues usually in the from of nausea, diarrhea, or constipation. With Amanita and alternative gummies, the risk of experiencing gut issues is way lower than with raw shroom products.
Side Effects of Mushroom Gummies
While shrooms deliver many therapeutic benefits, consuming Lions Mane, Shiitake, Maitake, and other shroom varieties may also introduce different side effects, as discussed below.
Nausea and Digestive Issues
Consuming gummies with shroom extracts can lead to different gut issues, especially in sensitive people, and these side effects typically include vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea.
These side effects do not happen to everyone, and whether you experience them or not depends on your individual sensitivity to shrooms and other ingredients in the products you consume.
Anxiety or Paranoia
In some people, consuming gummy edibles with shroom extracts introduces some form of paranoia and, more frequently, an increase in anxious thoughts.
These side effects stem from the shrooms’ ability to affect mood and mind, which for some may lead to experiencing anxiety, feelings of unease, and, in rare cases, paranoia.
Risk of Hallucinations
Discussing the side effects associated with consuming gummies with shrooms, we also have to note that there is a risk of experiencing a hallucination, especially with products that have magic shrooms rich in psilocybin.
Hallucinations from gummies with shrooms usually include seeing and hearing things that are not there. While some people desire these effects, others find them very unsettling.
Check the best price for Mushroom Gummies at Nootrum
How We Ranked the Best Mushroom Gummies
As for our ranking criteria for the featured products, different ranking factors are discussed in the section that follows.
Pricing
Since your budget plays an important role when it comes to looking for the right products, we ranked each product on the list based on its price tag.
Looking for the best products on the market, we focused on high-quality gummylicious edibles that are competitively priced compared to alternative options on the market.
Ingredients
Naturally, we also examined ingredient lists behind each featured product and we prioritized those made with naturally-sourced and organic ingredients.
Looking into ingredients behind each featured product, we also looked for presence or other organic compounds that combined with shrooms add extra therapeutic benefits.
Extraction Method
For us, it was also important that featured products are made with advanced extraction methods simply because the method used to extract all the beneficial shroom compounds significantly impacts the products’ quality.
This being said, gummies that are made with shroom extracts manufactured using advanced extraction methods naturally appear higher on our list.
Manufacturing Process
We also considered manufacturing process behind each featured product as the quality of the manufacturing process is crucial when it comes to ensuring efficacy and safety of the final product.
In other words, we invested some time examining certificated and manufacturing standards behind each company giving priority to those products manufactured in line with GMP guidelines.
Safety
During your ranking process, safety of each product also played an important role for obvious reasons. We looked into the safety profile of each featured product and we examined the quality of all ingredients.
Naturally, online products that have been looked into for safety by acclaimed third-party testing labs made it to our list for obvious reasons.
Brand Value
The reputation and reliability of the company were also important factors. Companies that are known for their commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction were naturally ranked higher.
This being said, we looked into each company’s history, mission, and core values, giving priority to those companies that focus on sustainable sourcing and transparency.
Customer Reviews
Lastly, we have also taken into account the feedback from actual consumers of featured products. Customer reviews provided us with invaluable insights into the effectiveness, aroma, and overall satisfaction with each featured product.
Mushroom gummies with overwhelmingly positive reviews and high ratings from previous consumers naturally made it to the top of our list.
FAQs
For more information on mushroom gummies, check out our FAQs section below.
What Is the Best Mushroom Gummy?
The best mushroom gummy is the Mushroom Gummies by Nootrum, which combines different shroom species to offer longer-lasting therapeutic effects.
Are Mushroom Gummies Worth It?
Yes, mushroom gummies are usually worth it, but it really depends on the specific effects you are aiming for. If you are looking for natural products with immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory effects, mushroom gummies should appear on your radar.
What Is the Best Mushroom Supplement for Health?
The best mushroom supplement is the Nootrum Mushroom Gummies, which have different functional shrooms, closely followed by the Functional Mushroom Gummies by FOCL.
Can Mushroom Gummies Make You Trip?
While gummies made with non-psychedelic shrooms cannot make you trip, gummies that contain shrooms rich in psilocybin can make you hallucinate.
Do Mushroom Gummies Help with Anxiety?
Yes, mushroom gummies may be beneficial to people dealing with anxiety due to many of the different shroom types having a calming effect on the body and mind.
How Long Do the Effects of Amanita Shroom Gummies Last?
Amanita mushroom gummies contain Muscimol and Ibotenic Acid, and the effects of these edibles usually last up to eight hours, depending on your metabolism, the dose consumed, and other factors.
What Is the Most Powerful Mushroom Gummy?
The most powerful mushroom gummy is the Riti Super Mushroom Gummies, which are known for inducing quite intense nootropic effects. Other featured products can also deliver longer-lasting effects.
Best Mushroom Gummies - Final Note
To summarize, as you delve into the world of mushroom gummies, expect to come across a dozen intense and aromatic options that let you benefit from the therapeutic effects of different shroom species.
Still, after the extensive research we did into the topic, we can confidently say that the Nootrum Mushroom Gummies are the best choice on the market, closely followed by the Functional Mushroom Gummies by FOCL.
Whether you are seeking products for relaxation, euphoria, or natural immune support, any of the featured products can be a good choice, so make sure you examine our top picks once again, and we wish you the most gummylicious journey into wellness.