Best Chill Gummies: Rating 2024

For the casual THC enjoyers and the curious newcomers, chilling can be illustrated in two instances: one, you are chilling—hanging out with friends and having the (yet another) best night of your life... or second; you are just chilling—staying at home, couch-locked with the most snug clothes, a couple of episodes, and the most relaxed state of mind. Vape pens, chill smokable flowers, THC joints, and other THCa products are popular because of these two aforementioned exhilarating outcomes. However, if you're not savvy with THC smokables, you might become a victim of counterfeit products! So, our recommendation: why not try legal and lab-tested Chill Gummies? De-stressing, alone or with homies, can be done safely and effectively without the risk. In this article, we present to you the best Chill Gummies of 2024, based on different factors—potency, premium ingredients & source, budget, and other important preferences. These top 4 THC gummies for chill sessions are significant entry points if you just wanna chill, whichever way you prefer!
Top 4 THC Gummies To Chill With
- Most Potent THC Gummies - Cornbread Hemp Blueberry Breeze THC Gummies
- Best All-Natural THC Gummies - Joy Organics Delta-9 THC Gummies
- Best Flavored Delta-9 Gummies - Hemp Collect Hi-Lites Delta-9 THC Vegan Gummies
- Best Delta-8 Chill Gummies - HempLucid Delta-8 THC Gummy Cubes
Understanding Hemp-derived THC Gummies For Sound Mind And Body
Gone are the days when people have been stern and unreceptive to THC! The widespread use of hemp-derived products like our top 4 gummies has been apparent for years ever since the passage of the Farm Bill Act. THC derived from hemp grown in the US is one of the important factors to consider when purchasing, as there's an even higher possibility that you may enjoy your own choice of gummies—talk about watermelon, lemon, or even chocolate chill gummies—whenever or wherever you want. As long as the hemp-sourced THC content stays within the allowed level, your time for pleasure and relaxation will not be interrupted. Aside from the usual euphoria it brings, a THC chill gummy is often considered a supplemental dietary product because of its other valuable advantages.
- Full-spectrum THC Goodness. The therapeutic and recreational benefits of THC are now within arm's reach! THC is now rebuilding its reputation, thanks to the legal cannabis market today! For the most health-forward effects, full-spectrum CBD Gummies need enough THC to get a wonderful synergy and achieve the entourage effect.
- A Sense of Chill plus Balance. It's convenient to find balance and repose these days with your favorite chill gummies. All are formulated in a way that maximizes the beneficial effects and minimizes the potential side effects. For the newbies, THC alone can be overpowering, so starting with well-balanced and well-crafted gummies is the key.
- For All The Fun and Health Benefits. Chill gummies can't treat, cure, or prevent any serious medical condition. But they're great at potentially comforting you and keeping the uneasy feelings at bay.
Delta 9 vs Delta 8 THC
Chill THC gummies are not just THC gummies! There are two popular kinds in the market right now carefully crafted from two sources, the Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC. While they fall in the same cannabinoid category, delta8 and delta 9 vary in terms of chemical structure, effects, and composition. Chill gummies (THC-infused) leverage the unique body and mind benefits to make the best formula for you. Both THC variants were discovered in the 1940s by Roger Adams, but it isn't until today that many experts recognize their utmost significance for wellness. So, before any soft gel capsule chill gummies purchase, let's dive more into these valuable active ingredients.
- Delta 9 - Delta-9 is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in the hemp plant. Not everyone's aware, but delta-9 THC is the more scientific name of 'THC' listed in many CBD products sold in the market today. (Pro Tip: If it doesn't show what kind of THC, it's most likely the abundant delta-9 that's present.)
- Chemical Structure: double bond on the ninth carbon
- Effects: increase in appetite, feeling euphoric, feeling the giggles
- Legality: Legal up to certain amounts for medical and recreational use. But for CBD products, THC levels should remain below 0.3%.
- Source: While most of the chill gummies found here are from Cannabis sativa (hemp plant), delta-9 can be found in indica, sativa, and hybrid strains.
- Delta 8 - Delta-8 is an isomer of delta-9, that's why it's closely related. They only slightly differ in structure—but this alteration causes delta-8 to have a lower affinity for the CB1 receptor, which makes it milder than D9. When compared to delta-9, delta-8 is found in lower concentrations, which makes delta8 gummies quite special... or quite pricey, for that matter.
- Chemical Structure: double bond on the eight-carbon
- Effects: relaxation, euphoria, and pain relief
- Legality: Delta-8 doesn't fall under the federal list of controlled substances, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved D8 products either. But unlike delta-9 that's heavily regulated, delta-9 is legal in some states, with only limited regulation.
- Source: Delta-8 may be sourced from different cannabis strains (sativa, indica, and hybrid). And since they're found in small quantities, some delta8 vaping carts, Chill CBD products manufacturers synthesize delta-8 from hemp-derived CBD.
Cornbread Hemp THC Gummies
Highlights
- 10mg of THC per gummy
- $49.99 for a jar of 20 gummies
- Flower-Only™ hemp extract
- Blueberry-flavored
- USDA-Organic Formula, Vegan, No Synthetics
- Perfect for beginners and experienced users
- Ships across the US (100% Legal)
PROS
- 1:1 THC to CBD ratio to experience full-spectrum effects
- THC extracted from hemp flowers only
- Natural flavors from organic blueberries
- Vegan formula (with apple pectin as gelatin substitute)
- Manufactured in a cGMP-certified facility
- Third-party Lab-tested
- In an airtight and opaque jar to seal freshness
- Subscribe, Save option available for discounts
- 30-day Money-Back Guarantee
CONS
- Not completely non-GMO or gluten-free
- Coated with sugary crystals
- Quite pricey
- No reviews yet, as of writing
Rating: 4/5
- Everything seems superior and high-grade on paper. However, the higher-than-average price for these calm gummies might not be ideal for most individuals. And as it's still in the launch phase, we are also waiting for the realest and most absolute judge—the feedback from consumers.
Joy Organics Delta 9 Gummies
Highlights
- 10mg of Delta-9 THC per gummy
- $59.95 for a jar with 25 gummies
- Blackberry and fresh lime soothing gummies flavors are available
- Budder's highest-strength gummies
- No synthetic cannabinoids
PROS
- 1:1 THC to CBD chill gummies cannabinoid ratio
- USDA-certified hemp extract
- NO artificial sweeteners, gluten, and corn syrup
- Vegan
- The final product is tested in an ISO-accredited laboratory
- 24-month shelf life
- 90-Day Joy-Guaranteed (Return Window)
CONS
- Contains tree nuts (coconut)
- Can't ship THCa products to four states: ID, OR, UT, and NY
- Has the highest calorie per gummy
Rating: 4/5
- While the cannabinoid ratios, the packaging, and the perks (including discounts!) are surely alluring, the 25 gummies per jar might be too little for the price. And to add, the calorie per gummy might be a deal-breaker for nutrition enthusiasts.
The Hemp Collect Vegan Delta 9 Gummies
Highlights
- 10 mg per gummy
- 30 gummies in one pack
- Promises an energetic feel with every pop of Chill-out gummies
- Lime, blue razz, and watermelon flavors
PROS
- 3-45 minutes onset time (with 2-3 hour peak duration)
- Assorted flavors in one container
- Offered in trial packs too (3-count gummies)
- All-natural ingredients
- Comes in a pocketable package
- Vegan
- 3rd-Party Lab-Tested
- May be availed with a discreet shipping option
CONS
- Sugar-coated
- The chill gummies review seems lacking
- Cannot ship to OR, CA, CO, ID, MN, OR, RI, and UT
Rating: 3.5/5
- While we love the trial pack, the trippy packaging, and the assortment of colors, consumers need some more details on top of what's posted on their website. To add, some states might have difficulty copping these high-potency gummies due to shipping regulations.
HempLucid Delta 8 THC Gummy Cubes
Highlights
- 25 mg of delta-8 and 0.15mg of delta-9 THC per gummy cube
- Delta8 relaxation gummies that serve as the middle ground for Delta-9 euphoric effects and CBD health benefits
- Strawberry- and watermelon-flavored
- Infused with Vitamin C to boost your immune system
PROS
- Uses plant-based pectin
- Natural coloring from black carrot and turmeric
- GMP quality assured
- Packed in a dark, resealable jar
- Certificate of Analysis (COA) accessible through Lucid Labs
- May be availed with their Loyalty, Discounts, Refer-A-Friend, and Subscriptions program
CONS
- Cannot ship to NV, ID, NY, UT, or CO
Rating: 5/5
- For a delta-8 product, we think these gummies are a must-try! Delta-8 remains one of the most controversial active botanicals right now, and yet HempLucid has been unyielding in its sourcing, manufacturing, and testing process.
Conclusion: What's The Best Chill Gummies?
There are many factors to consider when buying the perfect chill gummies. While some just desire the highest THC potency possible at a specific moment, some want something they can stick through for quite some time—a go-to that would not break the bank, not compromise their diet, or even not clash with prescription medications. The comprehensive analysis, which was vetoed after careful research, is nothing but a basis and recommendation for you to be a smart consumer. In our opinion, the Best Chill Gummies of 2024 are all worth trying. But now it's time to sit and contemplate what your mind and body would enjoy among the detailed features we presented.