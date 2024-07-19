6 Best CBD Gummies for Stress, Sleep, Anxiety & Pain Relief

Medical cannabis and hemp-derived CBD products might be a good solution for you, thanks to their anti-inflammatory properties.
So, if you're tired of medicine drugs and want something natural but don't want to smoke medical cannabis or vape it but still want all the benefits of CBD, we recommend trying CBD gummies.
We've reviewed the top 6 best CBD gummy bears on the market, starting with our favorite: the Daily Calm Full-Spectrum CBD gummies from FOCL.
Best CBD Gummies Top Picks
- Daily Calm Full Spectrum Gummies - Best Gummies Overall (Save 20%)
- Cheech and Chong’s Cruise Chews - Top Choice for Pain Relief
- Adios MF THCa Live Sugar Gummies - Best Anti-Insomnia & Restful Sleep
- Delta 9 Gummies Assorted Sour - Top Choice for Elevated Mood
- CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies - Best Health & Immune System Supplement
- CBD + THC Gummies - Top Choice for Euphoria & Relaxation
Pick the CBD product that fits your needs best.
Daily Calm Full Spectrum Gummies - Best Gummies Overall
- Full-spectrum CBD gummies
- Strong entourage effect
- Safe to take every day
- 3rd-party tested for purity
- Great for calm, relaxation, focus & pain relief
The Daily Calm full-spectrum gummies are perfect for people who want the entourage effect and the full benefits of CBD without getting high.
If you don't like taking one to two CBD gummies every day and would only like to take them every once in a while, then the FOCL gummies might not be the right fit, as their full potential is unlocked with consistent use.
The FOCL gummies contain 25 mg of full-spectrum CBD, organic tapioca, cane sugar, pectin, citric acid, sodium citrate, refined organic coconut oil, and natural flavors and colors.
While they will have the entourage effect, they won't get you high. They are a great addition to any healthy lifestyle and will help you be calmer, more relaxed, and more focused.
Those who have tried it say that it helps with (chronic) pain relief as well.
You can choose between three different flavors: Sour Watermelon, Tropical Punch, and Mandarin Orange.
If you buy the FOCL CBD gummies as a one-time purchase, a 30 CBD gummy bottle will cost $49.00.
If you subscribe, you'll get 20% off, so the CBD product will cost you $39.20.
If you're interested in medical cannabis CBD gummies that might help with (chronic) pain, stress, and anxiety, the Daily Calm Full Spectrum Gummies available at FOCL might be right for you.
Cheech and Chong’s Cruise Chews - Top Choice for Pain Relief
- 4.8/5 from 3000 user reviews
- 30 mg of CBD + 3 mg Delta 9 THC
- 100% U.S.-grown hemp flower
- 120+ phytocannabinoids
- Mild & mellow, 10:1 CBD to THC
The Cruise Chews are a good choice for people who want long-lasting relief and to be completely relaxed.
If you don't want your CBD products to contain any THC and get you a little high, then you should avoid these CBD products and try something that's completely CBD with no THC at all.
The main ingredients are 30 mg of CBD and 3 mg of Delta 9 THC.
In addition, you'll find regular natural ingredients like cane sugar, tapioca syrup, distilled water, pectin, natural flavors (cherry, orange, lemon, apple, pineapple), citric acid, malic acid, sodium citrate, coconut oil, and sunflower oil.
The Cruise Chews might help you relieve muscle pain, calm your nerves, relieve stiff joints, and support an overall healthy mood and lifestyle.
The Cruise Chews taste like a fruit salad that contains cherry, orange, lemon, apple, and pineapple.
The regular price for these CBD products is $69.95, but right now, they're on sale for $59.00 for a bottle of 30 CBD gummies.
If you have issues with your muscles and/or joints, Cheech and Chong’s Cruise Chews are a great choice that might help relieve your pain.
Adios MF THCa Live Sugar Gummies - Best Anti-Insomnia & Restful Sleep
- 5 flavors to choose from
- 12000 mg blend of Delta-9 THC + THCP + THCa Live Sugar + Delta-8 THC
- Super high potency
- Firm and chewy gummies
- Great choice for sleep, anxiety & pain relief
Adios MF gummies are the best choice for those looking for truly strong hemp-derived CBD products. They are made with an insanely potent blend of Delta 9, Delta 8, THCP, and THCa, with 600 mg of THC per gummy.
If you have a very low tolerance to THC or want 100% CBD products, then this one will probably be way too strong for you.
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Purified Water, Pectin, Delta-8 THC (11844mg/container, 592.2mg/serving), THCp (120mg/container, 6mg/serving), THCa (36mg/container, 1.8/serving), Natural & Artificial Flavoring, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Natural & Artificial Coloring.
People who have tried the Adios MF blend say they use it to relax, catch some Zzzs, and get restful sleep.
You can pick one of five strains: Blue Razz Bombshell, Purple Paradise, Strawberry Delight, Tropical Sunburst, and Watermelon Pucker.
Blue Razz Bombshell tastes like blue raspberries; Purple Paradise tastes like grapes; Strawberry Delight like strawberries; Tropical Sunburst like coconut, mango, and citrus; and Watermelon Pucker like watermelon lemonade.
Adios MF generally costs $49.99, but it's currently on sale for $39.99. If you subscribe, you'll save an additional 15%.
Those interested in finding the strongest gummies on the market needn't look further than Delta Extrax's Adios MF.
Delta 9 Gummies Assorted Sour - Top Choice for Elevated Mood
- New flavor; just launched
- 60 gummies per bottle
- Great for mind, body, and spirit
- 5mg Delta 9 THC + 2.5 mg CBD
- 91% of users would recommend
These CBD products are best for those who wish to try something new as they've just been launched.
If you're looking for pain relief, other medical cannabis CBD products are a better fit as this one is better for mood elevation and improved sleep.
The gluten-free, fat-free, and vegan gummies contain THC, CBD, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Pectin, Organic Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Organic Sunflower Lecithin, Organic Medium-Chain Triglycerides, and Fruit and Vegetable Juice.
These CBD products are a good fit for people who want a restful night's sleep and those who have trouble falling asleep and staying that way.
They're also great for inducing relaxation and improving your mood.
The new flavor we're discussing today is the assorted sour, an interesting and tasty mix.
You can buy the Delta 9 gummies at FabCBD for $69.00.
If you're not afraid to try something new and want to be a trailblazer and not a follower, the new assorted sour flavor of Delta 9 gummies from FabCBD might be what you're looking for.
CBD + Ashwagandha Gummies - Best Health & Immune System Supplement
- 25mg CBD & 150mg Ashwagandha per gummy
- High quality & non-GMO
- Third-Party Lab Tested
- Great choice for stress relief
- May improve immunity, brain fog & help with weight loss
If you've heard about the magical powers of Ashwagandha and wanted to try it to see if it will work for you to improve your overall health, then this is the perfect opportunity for you.
If you want your gummies to be about getting high or to fix just one particular issue, then the CBD + Ashwagandha gummies, which are a great choice for your immune system and overall health, are not very targeted.
The main ingredients are 150 mg of Ashwagandha and 25 mg of CBD, but they also contain natural terpenes, sunflower oil, pectin, sugar, corn syrup, water, flavoring, sodium citrate, sodium acid sulfate, citric acid, and natural food coloring.
Users say it's a great choice for those who wish to lower their stress, alleviate brain fog, strengthen their immune systems, and even have a more successful weight loss.
The CBD + Ashwagandha gummies taste like mixed berries. You can buy the CBD + Ashwagandha gummies 60 gummy bottle for $59.95.
CBD + THC Gummies - Top Choice for Euphoria & Relaxation
- Plant-based THC gummies
- Full spectrum CBD
- ≤0.3% Delta 9 THC
- Passionfruit, berry, apple, and watermelon flavors
- Available in 750 mg & 1500 mg cubes
The CBD + THC gummies are great for those who want a potent full-spectrum CBD and Delta 9 THC mix that's tasty and long-lasting.
If you're not looking for relaxation with a hint of euphoria, then these CBD products might not be the right type of medical cannabis for you.
These CBD products contain only natural ingredients, 25 mg CBD, and 3 mg THC. The effects you can expect from these CBD products are euphoria and relaxation, cognitive effects, appetite stimulation, and sleep aid.
These gummies taste like mixed fruits and have passion fruit, berry, apple, and watermelon flavors.
You can buy the CBD + THC Gummies at Exhale Wellness for $44.95 a bottle. If you have issues with your appetite or just want to relax and feel good, try the CBD + THC Gummies from Exhale Wellness.
What Are CBD Gummies?
CBD gummies are a popular and convenient way to consume cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant.
These gummies are infused with CBD and designed to provide its potential health benefits in a tasty, easy-to-dose form.
They come in various flavors, shapes, and concentrations, making them appealing for those looking to incorporate CBD into their daily routine.
How Do CBD Gummies Work?
While the process is quite complex, here is a shortened and simplified version of it:
Mechanism of Action
CBD interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS), a complex network of receptors and enzymes that regulate various physiological processes.
The ECS is crucial in maintaining homeostasis, influencing mood, pain perception, immune response, and sleep.
Interaction with the Endocannabinoid System
CBD binds to and modulates cannabinoid receptors (CB1 and CB2) in the ECS. CB1 receptors are primarily found in the brain and central nervous system, while CB2 receptors are in the peripheral organs and immune cells.
By interacting with these receptors, CBD can influence the ECS's regulatory functions, potentially offering therapeutic benefits.
Absorption and Metabolism
When you consume CBD gummies, the CBD is absorbed through the digestive system. It then enters the bloodstream and is metabolized by the liver.
This process can take 30 minutes to two hours, depending on factors like metabolism, body weight, and whether you have eaten recently.
Onset and Duration of Effect
The effects of CBD gummies typically onset within 30 minutes to two hours after consumption.
The duration of the effects can last from four to six hours, providing a sustained release of CBD throughout the day.
Common Uses of CBD
There are countless uses for the products that result from a cannabis plant, including gummies and other high-quality CBD products, these are the main ones:
CBD Gummies for Sleep
CBD is known for its potential to improve sleep quality. By interacting with the ECS, CBD can help regulate sleep patterns and reduce insomnia.
CBD gummies are a convenient option for those looking to improve their sleep without the side effects of traditional sleep medications.
CBD Gummies for Anxiety
CBD has anxiolytic properties, which can help reduce anxiety and stress. CBD gummies provide a discreet and easy way to manage anxiety symptoms, promoting a sense of calm and relaxation.
CBD Gummies for Pain
CBD is widely used for its analgesic properties. It can help alleviate chronic pain, arthritis pain, and other forms of discomfort by interacting with the ECS and reducing inflammation.
CBD Gummies for Sex Drive
Some people use CBD to enhance their sex drive. By reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation, CBD can improve sexual experiences and intimacy.
CBD Gummies Dosage
The appropriate dosage of CBD gummies varies depending on factors such as body weight, the severity of the condition being treated, and individual tolerance.
It's best to start with a low dose (e.g., 5-10 mg) and gradually increase until the desired effects are achieved.
Consulting with a healthcare provider can also help determine the right dosage for your needs.
Health Benefits of CBD Gummies
Among the many benefits of CBD capsules, here are the ones that most people choose these products for:
Pain Management
CBD gummies can help manage chronic pain, including arthritis pain, by reducing inflammation and modulating pain signals in the brain. [1]
Anxiety and Stress Relief
The anxiolytic properties of CBD make it effective in reducing anxiety and stress, promoting mental well-being. [2]
Sleep Improvement
CBD's interaction with the ECS can help regulate sleep patterns and improve sleep quality, making CBD gummies a popular choice for those with insomnia or sleep disturbances. [3]
Antioxidant Benefits
CBD has antioxidant properties, which can help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals and oxidative stress. [4]
Side Effects of CBD Gummies
It's not always rainbows and butterflies, sometimes most things might have side effects, so it's only natural that even CBD gummies might have downsides from time to time.
Digestive Issues
Some users may experience digestive issues such as diarrhea or nausea when consuming CBD gummies. These side effects are typically mild and temporary.
Drowsiness and Fatigue
CBD can cause drowsiness and fatigue, especially at higher doses. It's essential to find the right dosage to avoid these unwanted effects.
Changes in Appetite
CBD may affect appetite, leading to increased or decreased hunger. Monitoring your response to CBD gummies can help manage any changes in appetite.
Interaction with Medications
CBD can interact with certain medications, affecting their efficacy or causing adverse effects. It's crucial to consult with a healthcare provider before using CBD gummies, especially if you are taking other medications.
CBD Gummies vs. CBD Oil: What's the Difference?
Know the differences between CBD gummies and oils? It's ok, we'll list them for you.
Composition and Ingredients
CBD gummies are made with CBD extract, sweeteners, flavorings, and other ingredients to create a tasty, chewable product.
C.B.D. oil, on the other hand, is a liquid extract of CBD that can be taken sublingually or added to food and beverages.
Method of Consumption
CBD gummies are eaten, making them easy and discreet to consume. C.B.D. oil is usually taken sublingually (under the tongue) for faster absorption, but it can also be mixed with food or drinks.
Absorption and Bioavailability
C.B.D oil generally has higher bioavailability compared to gummies, meaning a larger proportion of CBD enters the bloodstream.
This is due to the sublingual method of administration, which bypasses the digestive system.
Onset Time and Duration of Effects
C.B.D. oil typically has a faster onset time (15-30 minutes) than gummies (30 minutes to 2 hours). However, both forms can provide sustained effects for several hours.
Flavor and Taste
CBD gummies are often preferred for their pleasant taste and ease of consumption, while C.B.D oil can have a more earthy or bitter flavor.
How to Choose the Best CBD Gummies for You
Before you jump to buying them or trying to figure out how many CBD gummies you need to get the full effects, here are the things you should consider:
Identifying Your Needs and Goals
Determine why you want to use CBD gummies (e.g., pain relief, anxiety reduction, sleep improvement) to help select the right product. Understanding your primary reason for using CBD can guide you in choosing a product with specific formulations targeted towards your needs.
For example, CBD gummies for pain relief might contain additional ingredients like turmeric or ginger, known for their anti-inflammatory properties, while those for sleep improvement may include melatonin.
Checking for Third-Party Lab Testing
Look for products that have been tested by third-party labs to ensure quality, potency, and safety. Third-party lab reports, often referred to as Certificates of Analysis (COAs), provide unbiased information about the product’s cannabinoid profile and check for the presence of harmful substances like pesticides, heavy metals, and solvents.
Always make sure the COA is recent and matches the product batch number.
Evaluating CBD Concentration
Check the concentration of CBD per gummy to ensure you get the desired dosage. The amount of CBD per gummy can vary significantly between products.
Start with a lower dose if you're new to CBD and gradually increase until you find the optimal dose for your needs. Common doses range from 5 mg to 25 mg of CBD per gummy.
Reviewing Ingredients and Additives
Choose products with natural ingredients and avoid gummies with artificial additives or excessive sugar. Reading the ingredient list helps ensure you are not consuming unwanted chemicals or allergens.
Look for gummies that use organic and non-GMO ingredients and natural sweeteners. Avoid products with high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, and colors.
Considering Flavor Options
Select a flavor you enjoy to make taking CBD gummies a pleasant experience. Since CBD can have an earthy taste, many gummies are flavored to improve the taste.
Choose from a variety of flavors like strawberry, blueberry, or even mixed fruit to find one that suits your palate.
FAQs
Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best CBD gummies.
Are CBD Gummies Safe?
Yes, CBD gummies are generally safe for most people.
However, choosing high-quality products and consulting with a healthcare provider is essential, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking other medications.
What Are the Best CBD Gummies on the Market Today?
Some of the best CBD gummies include brands like Daily Calm full-spectrum gummies, Cheech and Chong's Cruise Chews, and Adios MF, known for their quality and third-party testing.
What Is the Most Powerful CBD Gummy?
The most potent CBD gummies typically contain 50 mg or more of CBD per gummy. However, the best choice depends on your specific needs and tolerance.
How Long Do CBD Gummies Last?
The effects of CBD gummies can last from four to six hours, depending on factors like dosage, metabolism, and individual response.
Will CBD Gummies Make You Fail a Drug Test?
Most CBD gummies contain trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3%), which is unlikely to cause a positive drug test.
If you're wondering, "Is CBD legal?" the answer is that in most places, it is, but there's usually at least a little bit of THC, which might not be.
So, it's essential to choose THC-free products if you are concerned about drug testing.
Final Notes
CBD gummies offer a convenient, tasty, and effective way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine.
Whether you're seeking pain relief, anxiety reduction, or improved sleep, there's a CBD gummy out there to meet your needs.
If you want our recommendation, check out the Daily Calm Full Spectrum Gummies from FOCL.
References:
- Villanueva MRB, Joshaghani N, Villa N, Badla O, Goit R, Saddik SE, Dawood SN, Rabih AM, Niaj A, Raman A, Uprety M, Calero M, Khan S. Efficacy, Safety, and Regulation of Cannabidiol on Chronic Pain: A Systematic Review. Cureus. 2022 Jul 16;14(7):e26913. doi: 10.7759/cureus.26913. PMID: 35860716; PMCID: PMC9288157.
- Blessing EM, Steenkamp MM, Manzanares J, Marmar CR. Cannabidiol as a Potential Treatment for Anxiety Disorders. Neurotherapeutics. 2015 Oct;12(4):825-36. doi: 10.1007/s13311-015-0387-1. PMID: 26341731; PMCID: PMC4604171.
- Shannon S, Lewis N, Lee H, Hughes S. Cannabidiol in Anxiety and Sleep: A Large Case Series. Perm J. 2019;23:18-041. doi: 10.7812/TPP/18-041. PMID: 30624194; PMCID: PMC6326553.
- Atalay S, Jarocka-Karpowicz I, Skrzydlewska E. Antioxidative and Anti-Inflammatory Properties of Cannabidiol. Antioxidants (Basel). 2019 Dec 25;9(1):21. doi: 10.3390/antiox9010021. PMID: 31881765; PMCID: PMC7023045.