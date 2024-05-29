  1. Arts & Culture
Waterfront Park Announces Open Call Auditions For A Variety Show

The talent showcase is happening this Fourth of July.

May 29, 2024 at 3:02 pm
Waterfront Park
This year, the performances that lead up to the annual Fourth of July fireworks at Waterfront Park will be locally sourced. Waterfront Park and Jou Jou Presents will produce Waterfront's Most Talented! for the annual celebration. The talent showcase will feature local and regional performers as part of the Independence Day event. Performances will be followed by the fireworks display over the Ohio River.

Singers, musicians, bands, dancers, magicians, comedians, and performing artists of all disciplines are encouraged to audition in person or to make a submission online. There is no fee to apply.

Jou Jou Presents is the production company of Jou Jou Papailler, the Louisville native who played Jamal on Sesame Street from 1993 to 1995. He has also performed in the off-Broadway show "Spoonbread and Strawberry Wine" and the films "Welcome to Hollywood" and "The Socratic Method." His partnership with Waterfront Park will make this year's Fourth of July celebration a truly unique experience.

The open call for live auditions is Sunday, June 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts — Bomhard Theater at 501 W. Main St. Fourth St. between Main St. and Broadway Ave. will be closed from 2:00 pm.m to 6:00 p.m. for CycLOUvia, so anyone who arrives between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. should expect road closures and plan accordingly.

Anyone unable to attend the live open call can submit a video audition instead. Online auditions will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.

