These New Louisville Ballet Initiatives Promote Diversity In Dance

Ballet Bound Summer Audition Tour

click to enlarge Cotton Bro/Pexels

Boys, Books, + Ballet

Louisville Ballet announces the 2024 Ballet Bound Summer Audition Tour and a special series called "Boys, Books, + Ballet." Both initiatives were designed to encourage diversity and accessibility in ballet education by celebrating the importance of male dancers in ballet.In collaboration with Olmsted Parks, the Ballet Bound Summer Audition Tour will feature seven outdoor audition workshops across various parks to identify approximately 20 talented young dancers for the 2024–25 Ballet Bound Community Class. These auditions are open to children who will be between the ages of 7 and 9 by August 1. The Ballet Bound initiative will offer dance education and training for free, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity, or socio-economic status of participants.10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Shelby Park1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Central Park10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Seneca Park1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Iroquois Park10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Chickasaw Park10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Algonquin Park1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Boone Square ParkMale dancers from Louisville Ballet and the Louisville Ballet Community Engagement team will present a series that celebrates male dancers. Events will include book readings, ballet demonstrations, and interactive sessions that highlight the artistry and athleticism of ballet. Families and children of all ages and gender identities are welcome.Thursday, June 66:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Thursday, June 136:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Thursday, June 206:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Saturday, June 221:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.Thursday, June 276:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.