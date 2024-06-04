  1. Arts & Culture
These New Louisville Ballet Initiatives Promote Diversity In Dance

The summer audition tour and a series for boys are all about accessibility.

By
Jun 4, 2024 at 2:02 pm
Cotton Bro/Pexels
Louisville Ballet announces the 2024 Ballet Bound Summer Audition Tour and a special series called "Boys, Books, + Ballet." Both initiatives were designed to encourage diversity and accessibility in ballet education by celebrating the importance of male dancers in ballet.

Ballet Bound Summer Audition Tour

In collaboration with Olmsted Parks, the Ballet Bound Summer Audition Tour will feature seven outdoor audition workshops across various parks to identify approximately 20 talented young dancers for the 2024–25 Ballet Bound Community Class. These auditions are open to children who will be between the ages of 7 and 9 by August 1. The Ballet Bound initiative will offer dance education and training for free, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity, or socio-economic status of participants.

Saturday, June 8
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Shelby Park
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Central Park

Saturday, June 15
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Seneca Park
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Iroquois Park

Saturday, June 22
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Chickasaw Park

Saturday, June 29
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Algonquin Park
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Boone Square Park
Boys, Books, + Ballet

Male dancers from Louisville Ballet and the Louisville Ballet Community Engagement team will present a series that celebrates male dancers. Events will include book readings, ballet demonstrations, and interactive sessions that highlight the artistry and athleticism of ballet. Families and children of all ages and gender identities are welcome.

Main Library
Thursday, June 6
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Northeast Regional Library
Thursday, June 13
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

South Central Regional Library
Thursday, June 20
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Bullitt County Central Library
Saturday, June 22
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Iroquois Park
Thursday, June 27
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
