These New Louisville Ballet Initiatives Promote Diversity In Dance

Ballet Bound Summer Audition TourIn collaboration with Olmsted Parks, the Ballet Bound Summer Audition Tour will feature seven outdoor audition workshops across various parks to identify approximately 20 talented young dancers for the 2024–25 Ballet Bound Community Class. These auditions are open to children who will be between the ages of 7 and 9 by August 1. The Ballet Bound initiative will offer dance education and training for free, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity, or socio-economic status of participants.
Saturday, June 8
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Shelby Park
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Central Park
Saturday, June 15
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Seneca Park
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Iroquois Park
Saturday, June 22
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Chickasaw Park
Saturday, June 29
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Algonquin Park
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Boone Square Park
Boys, Books, + BalletMale dancers from Louisville Ballet and the Louisville Ballet Community Engagement team will present a series that celebrates male dancers. Events will include book readings, ballet demonstrations, and interactive sessions that highlight the artistry and athleticism of ballet. Families and children of all ages and gender identities are welcome.
Main Library
Thursday, June 6
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Northeast Regional Library
Thursday, June 13
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
South Central Regional Library
Thursday, June 20
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Bullitt County Central Library
Saturday, June 22
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Iroquois Park
Thursday, June 27
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.