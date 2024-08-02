The World's Most Popular Musical Is Coming To Louisville

Musical theater lovers, you're going to want to sit down for this one!



Les Misérables is coming to Louisville and tickets for the world-renowned musical phenomenon are now on sale. The much-anticipated production, helmed by the legendary Cameron Mackintosh, will grace the Kentucky Center stage from October 1-6, 2024.



For those eager to witness this Tony Award-winning masterpiece, tickets can be purchased by calling 502-584-7777 or visiting BroadwayInLouisville.com. Additional details about the show can be found on the official global website, LesMis.com.



Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.



Cameron Mackintosh said, “The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."