The Vietnamese Community of Louisville Brings 'Boat People' Documentary To Louisville

The Vietnamese Community of Louisville is sponsoring a free screening of the film "Boat People: A 50-Year Journey" with a post-screening discussion with the director Thanh Tâm. This bilingual English-Vietnamese documentary will be screened at AMC Stonybrook 20 at 2745 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy. on Saturday, July 27 and also at St John Vianney Catholic Church at 4839 Southside Dr. on Sunday, July 28.

After the capture of Saigon (then the capital of South Vietnam, since renamed Ho Chi Minh City) by North Vietnam in April 1975, the war in Vietnam ended. The collapse of the South Vietnamese state led to large-scale immigration from Vietnam to the U.S. In addition to the U.S.-sponsored evacuation of approximately 125,000 Vietnamese refugees, many Vietnamese people fled their homeland by their own improvised and treacherous means.

"Boat People: A 50-Year Journey" takes viewers on the journey of the Vietnamese people during and immediately following that time, especially those who fled by boat. Incorporating interviews with archival footage, Thanh Tâm describes the challenges and trauma experienced by Vietnamese people during the mass exodus. Accounts of the tragic past are counterbalanced with the success stories of survivors. An emotionally harrowing yet ultimately inspiring narrative that celebrates the Vietnamese people.

The film was produced by Ethnic Channels Group and Lunar Village Production, and with additional funding from the Canadian government (Canada Media Fund) and from a GoFundMe campaign launched by the director. Both screenings in Louisville are free and open to the public. Reserve tickets here.

"Boat People: A 50-Year Journey"

AMC Stonybrook 20

2745 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.

Saturday, July 27

4:00 p.m.

St John Vianney Catholic Church

4839 Southside Dr.



Sunday, July 28

1:00 p.m.