The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Brings Classical Music Outdoors

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra (KSO) will host a Summer Park series with dates in July, August, and September. Each concert in the series will be at Devou Park Amphitheater in Covington and at Tower Park Amphitheater in Fort Thomas.
Since 1992, the KSO has been making classical music accessible and affordable to residents in Northern Kentucky and the Cincinnati area. The Summer Park series continues that 32-year tradition with a suggested donation of $5 which directly supports the KSO.
In July, "Let's Do the Time Warp Again" will feature KSO's Boogie Band playing five generations of popular music, from the 1950s to the 2020s, from Elvis Presley to Taylor Swift. Audience participation is encouraged by the Boogie Band, so be ready for sing-a-longs and dancing.
In August, the KSO's Devou Doo Daddies will perform 1990s and 2020s swing, with the swing revival sounds of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Squirrel Nut Zippers, and Royal Crown Revue, along with European groups like Cut Capers, Caro Emerald, and Atom Smith.
As August turns to September, the KSO's Pops, Inc. will perform perennial favorite compositions by Leroy Anderson, Richard Hayman, and Henry Mancini.
"Let's Do the Time Warp Again"
Devou Park Amphitheater
1 Bandshell Blvd.
Covington, KY
Saturday, July 6
7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.
"Get Movin' (Feet Don't Fail Me Now)"
Devou Park Amphitheater
1 Bandshell Blvd.
Covington, KY
Saturday, August 3
7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.
"Pops, Inc."
Devou Park Amphitheater
1 Bandshell Blvd.
Covington, KY
Saturday, August 31
7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.
