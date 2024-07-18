The “Convention for Creatives of All Genres” Is Reaching Out To Help You Start Your Next Novel

Do you have a journal filled with desperate chases, unforgettable characters, spicy romantic clinches — but all half-developed? How do you find the next steps to release your inner storyteller? This weekend is the 11th Imaginarium, and the “Convention for Creatives of All Genres” is reaching out to you.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Festival Mission Black by Mick Williams

Among the programming is a parade of workshops and panels where novelists, poets and even songwriters share their own lessons learned. But the presenters also want to hear how you’re doing on your own journey — whether sweating over a first revision, or ready to find an agent. Or even just looking ahead to see how new favorite reads are born.

One of the prime workshops is “Anticipation, Confrontation, Point, and Aftermath,” taught by Bram Stoker Award winner Tim Waggoner. As talented a teacher as he is in delivering his own stories, Waggoner’s lessons for the ambitiously literate have been turned into multiple acclaimed volumes of “Writing in the Dark.”

Mick Williams, well-established local author of adventure-thrillers, will lend his input on panel sessions. But just say hi wherever you run into him, and this warm and forthright gent will spill on how he wrapped up the newly published capper of his Father Black series, in which a man of holy vows is compelled to consider resuming his violent legacy for the sake of justice.



