  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

The “Convention for Creatives of All Genres” Is Reaching Out To Help You Start Your Next Novel

The program of workshops and panels will allow upcoming novelists get their work off the ground

By
Jul 18, 2024 at 3:20 pm
Tim Waggoner
Tim Waggoner Courtesy of Festival
Share on Nextdoor

Do you have a journal filled with desperate chases, unforgettable characters, spicy romantic clinches — but all half-developed? How do you find the next steps to release your inner storyteller? This weekend is the 11th Imaginarium, and the “Convention for Creatives of All Genres” is reaching out to you.

click to enlarge Mission Black by Mick Williams - Courtesy of Festival
Courtesy of Festival
Mission Black by Mick Williams

Among the programming is a parade of workshops and panels where novelists, poets and even songwriters share their own lessons learned. But the presenters also want to hear how you’re doing on your own journey — whether sweating over a first revision, or ready to find an agent. Or even just looking ahead to see how new favorite reads are born.


One of the prime workshops is “Anticipation, Confrontation, Point, and Aftermath,” taught by Bram Stoker Award winner Tim Waggoner. As talented a teacher as he is in delivering his own stories, Waggoner’s lessons for the ambitiously literate have been turned into multiple acclaimed volumes of “Writing in the Dark.”


Mick Williams, well-established local author of adventure-thrillers, will lend his input on panel sessions. But just say hi wherever you run into him, and this warm and forthright gent will spill on how he wrapped up the newly published capper of his Father Black series, in which a man of holy vows is compelled to consider resuming his violent legacy for the sake of justice.

Imaginarium, and the “Convention for Creatives of All Genres”

Friday – Sunday, July 19-21
Ticket Rates Vary (full weekend $150)
Holiday Inn Louisville East
1325 South Hurstbourne Pkwy.

T.E. Lyons
New Jersey–expatriate T.E. Lyons reconnected with the written word coincident with the arrival of his first child. His byline has since appeared on over a thousand reviews, previews, features, and fiction pieces--and a clutch of journalism awards. Favorite interview questions: "What's...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get A Sneak Peek At Kentucky Black Trailblazers, A First-Of-Its-Kind Augmented Reality Experience In Louisville And Beyond

By Sydney Catinna

You can learn more about Muhammad Ali in one of the Louisville AR experiences.

Speed Art Museum Brings Kentucky’s First-Ever Yayoi Kusama Infinity Room To Louisville

By Aria Baci

Detail. Yayoi Kusama. Infinity Mirrored Room — Let's Survive Forever. 2017.

Louisville’s LGBTQ-Focused Production Company Has A ‘Monster’ Of A Theater Season Planned

By Aria Baci

Louisville’s LGBTQ-Focused Production Company Has A ‘Monster’ Of A Theater Season Planned

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe