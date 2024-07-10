  1. Arts & Culture
The Berea Craft Festival Returns To The Most Creative Small Town In Kentucky This Weekend

The 43rd annual event will bring magic to the mountains.

Jul 10, 2024 at 12:47 pm
Antoni Shkraba / Pexels
The Berea Craft Festival is returning for its 43rd year. Situated at the base of the Pinnacles in Berea — the Folk Arts and Crafts Capital of Kentucky — the festival welcomes more than 110 artists and craftspeople from across the country to display their work and offer interactive demonstrations.

The Berea Craft Festival will feature pottery throwing, fiber arts, loom weaving, blacksmithing, and other hand-making. Some of the artists onsite are returning from previous years, and some are new additions in 2024. Artists include Paul R. Buhrmester of The Burned Gourd, Jill Robertson of Appalachia's Daughter, and Derek Downing of Designer Baskets By Derek.

Berea is an approximately two-hour drive southeast of Louisville, so daytrippers will be happy to know that the festival will also feature local and regional food vendors, including Pit Stop Grub, Bert's Speekcheezy, and Drea's Catfish Bucket. It is an all ages event and leashed dogs are also welcome.

Musicians and performers will be roaming the grounds throughout the weekend. Storyteller and fiddle player Chip Bailey and the quartet Al, Alice, Ruth, and Daxson will perform on both Friday and Sunday.

Berea Craft Festival
Indian Fort Theater
2047 Big Hill Rd.
Berea, KY

Friday, July 12–Sunday, July 14

$6 for adults
$5 for seniors
Free for children 12 and younger

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
