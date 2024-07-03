Spalding University's Voice and Vision Comes To 21c Summer Reading Series

Presented by Spalding University's Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Writing, the Louisville Review and 21c Museum Hotel will feature five writers Voice and Vision, the next program in the annual summer reading series, Wednesday, July 17 at 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Louisville.

The July program features writers Kelly E. Hill, Louisville-based author of the novel "A Home for Friendless Women;" Amy Roblero Perez, 2022 Governor’s School for the Arts creative writing alum and 2023 Kentucky Youth Poet Laureate; Kentuckian, knitter, and Affrilachian Poet Danni Quintos, president of the Kentucky State Poetry Society; author Katerina Stoykova, founder and senior editor of Accents Publishing; and actor and playwright Terry Tocantins, whose most recent play, "Drunky McGee," was a semi-finalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference.

The event will be hosted by Lynnell Edwards, Associate Programs Director for the Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Writing and book reviews editor for the program's literary journal "Good River Review." Edwards is also the author of six collections of poetry.

This is the eleventh season for the series. The theme in 2024 is the interrelatedness of the region's vibrant literary and visual arts community. The evening will begin with an art talk from Hunter Kissel, Museum Manager of 21c Museum Hotel. The event is free and open to the public, and there will be complimentary light snacks and beverages.

Voice and Vision

21c Museum Hotel

700 W. Main St.

Wednesday, July 17

6:00 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

Free admission