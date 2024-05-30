Southern Indiana Pride Festival Returns For Its Eighth Year

The annual Southern Indiana Pride Festival returns to Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville on Saturday, June 1 — the first day of LGBTQ Pride month.

Evan Stoner was 18 years old in 2015 when he had the idea to celebrate the LGBTQ community in Southern Indiana. He inaugurated the Jeffersonville Pride Festival and Parade in 2016. Eight years later, Stoner is a Jeffersonville City Council Representative, and the LGBTQ Pride event he founded is going strong, just across the river from Louisville.

​Southern Indiana Pride is dedicated to promoting the region as "a hub of kindness and diversity," according to their mission statement. They hope to inspire Southern Indianans to have a positive effect on their community by advocating and facilitating inclusivity for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender people and their allies. Their hope is that "by uniting as a single community comprised of diverse individuals, we cultivate hope for future generations to come."

Guest emcee and self-identified "life-sized Barbie" Vanessa Demornay will host a day-long celebration with live music, drag, burlesque, dance, and headliner Vibe Like Ty. The festival will also offer food trucks, beverages, and more than 50 vendors representing local and regional businesses.



click to enlarge Vibe Like Ty via Facebook

Southern Indiana Pride Festival

Big Four Station Park

Saturday, June 1

4:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

All ages welcome 4:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.

18 and older after 8:00 p.m.