Ready, Set, Goat! The NuLu Bock Fest Schedule Has Arrived

Y’all it’s Bock Fest time again and we’ve got the skinny on the schedule.
NuLu’s Bock Fest happens this Saturday, March 23 from noon til 6 p.m. There are activities for the whole family from wurst eating contests, to goat races and more.
Here’s the schedule of races:
Noon- Blessing of the Goats at the race track. Blessing by Father David Sanchez
12:30 p.m.- Hotel Genevieve Run for the Rosettes Baby Goat Race
1:15 p.m.- Renewal by Andersen Sprint Adult Goat Race
2 p.m. - Tractor Supply Somewhere Out There Baby Goat Race
2:45 p.m.- First Urology If You Ain’t First, URINE Last Adult Goat Race
3:30 p.m.- WAVE3 Forecast Dash Baby Goat Race (Featured Race of the Day)
4:15 p.m. - Angel’s Envy Adult Goat Race
5:00 p.m. - Taj Bar Baby Goat Race
5:30 p.m. - Jefferson County Farm Bureau Baby Goat Race Championship
6:00 p.m. - Jefferson County Farm Bureau Adult Goat Championship
Here is the music schedule:
Noon- Louisville School of Rock
1:30 p.m.- Wicker Frog Alternative Acoustic
2:30 p.m. - Wurst Fest Winners Announced
3 p.m. - Little Band
4:30 p.m.- One Louder
Don’t miss the Jefferson County Farm Bureau Family Fun Area where there are family-friendly activities including the Tipping Tractor, Bessie the Milking Cow, the Discovery Trailer, Bubble Truck, a petting zoo and more. Jefferson County Farm Bureau (JCFB) will also host a farmers market with more than 60 JCFB members who will showcase fresh food, crafts and other items for sale.