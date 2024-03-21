  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

Ready, Set, Goat! The NuLu Bock Fest Schedule Has Arrived

Bock Fest takes place this Saturday, March 23 in Nulu.

By
Mar 21, 2024 at 4:39 pm
Ready, Set, Goat! The NuLu Bock Fest Schedule Has Arrived
Share on Nextdoor

Y’all it’s Bock Fest time again and we’ve got the skinny on the schedule.

NuLu’s Bock Fest happens this Saturday, March 23 from noon til 6 p.m. There are activities for the whole family from wurst eating contests, to goat races and more.

Here’s the schedule of races:
Noon- Blessing of the Goats at the race track. Blessing by Father David Sanchez
12:30 p.m.- Hotel Genevieve Run for the Rosettes Baby Goat Race
1:15 p.m.- Renewal by Andersen Sprint Adult Goat Race
2 p.m. - Tractor Supply Somewhere Out There Baby Goat Race
2:45 p.m.- First Urology If You Ain’t First, URINE Last Adult Goat Race
3:30 p.m.- WAVE3 Forecast Dash Baby Goat Race (Featured Race of the Day)
4:15 p.m. - Angel’s Envy Adult Goat Race
5:00 p.m. - Taj Bar Baby Goat Race
5:30 p.m. - Jefferson County Farm Bureau Baby Goat Race Championship
6:00 p.m. - Jefferson County Farm Bureau Adult Goat Championship

No worries, the goats love running and these races are a lot shorter than the ones for the Derby. While there will be lots of great goat action, don’t miss the live music stage.

Here is the music schedule:
Noon- Louisville School of Rock
1:30 p.m.- Wicker Frog Alternative Acoustic
2:30 p.m. - Wurst Fest Winners Announced
3 p.m. - Little Band
4:30 p.m.- One Louder

Don’t miss the Jefferson County Farm Bureau Family Fun Area where there are family-friendly activities including the Tipping Tractor, Bessie the Milking Cow, the Discovery Trailer, Bubble Truck, a petting zoo and more. Jefferson County Farm Bureau (JCFB) will also host a farmers market with more than 60 JCFB members who will showcase fresh food, crafts and other items for sale.


Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Filmed in Louisville By Director Ethan Hawke, The Trailer For 'Wildcat' Is Here

By Erica Rucker

Chris Williams of Four Pegs and Ethan Hawke

American Printing House Welcomes Television And Film Consultant Joe Strechay

By Aria Baci

American Printing House Welcomes Television And Film Consultant Joe Strechay

A Dual Exhibition Of Work By Louisville Artists Opens At Aurora Gallery

By Aria Baci

Work by Rich Merwarth (left) and Ashley Brossart (right)

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe