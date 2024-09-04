  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
Louisville Hot Brown Week | $12 Hot Browns | October 21-27, 2024

Put The Pedal To The Metal With A NCM Motorsports Park Day Trip

Need to vent out after a long week? Find the fastest courses to race on here

By
Sep 4, 2024 at 2:02 pm
Race some of the fastest cars and karts at this Bowling Green track.
Race some of the fastest cars and karts at this Bowling Green track. NCM Motorsports Park
Share on Nextdoor

Welcome to Getaway Guides, a LEO Weekly series dedicated to the best day trips, weekend getaways, and vacation destinations for when you just need to get the hell out of Louisville. See the rest of our Getaway Guides here.

______________________________________________


NCM Motorsports Park — about an hour away from Louisville in Bowling Green, KY — has fun tracks for racers to test their top speeds on. It’s not quiet, but it doesn’t want to be. This is a place for motorheads to unabashedly race hard with a grin all the through to the finish line.


The motorsports park is for all skill and interest levels, however you will need to be at least 15 to get in the door, so this one isn’t for the kids, nor the faint of heart. Located at 505 Kimberlee A. Fast Drive, guests can sign up to race in real cars or in high speed go-karts. If that’s not your speed, spectating is always free at this course.


What to do


Corvette Hot Laps

click to enlarge Put The Pedal To The Metal With A NCM Motorsports Park Day Trip (2)
Joshua P.


One of NCM Motorsport’s most popular attractions is its rentable Corvettes, which you can get behind the wheel of if you are at least 18 years old and have a drivers’ license. Touring laps are available for drivers on the 3.15 mile road course. You can also dive further in, with a full half day Corvette Experience, which allows you to take the car out on the track almost all day.


Go Karting

click to enlarge Put The Pedal To The Metal With A NCM Motorsports Park Day Trip
NCM Motorsports Park

There is also the nearby NCM Kartplex, where most racing fans will probably want to go. The Kartplex is located at the park, and offers high speed go-karts that guests can drive if they are at least 48” tall or have a valid drivers’ license.


Where to stay

On-site camping
click to enlarge Put The Pedal To The Metal With A NCM Motorsports Park Day Trip (3)
NCM Motorsports Park
Whether you're on your own or with a group, parking your camper on the track's campsite is a great way to stay near the fun all weekend long without trying to find a hotel in Bowling Green. According to the site, NCM Motorsport's campsite gives racers and spectator's prime access to the track.

Staying at the site has its own perks, including clean restrooms, hot showers and dining options at the site, with 24/7 security on the site.
Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

502 Lumens Shines Its Rays On Independent Horror Films For Its First Louisville Festival

By LEO Weekly Staff

502 Lumens to shine a light on independent filmmaking in Louisville.

Here’s The Full Schedule For Bourbon & Beyond 2024

By Malia Bowman

Bourbon & Beyond kicks off September 19, 2024.

Louisville Fringe Fest Returns This September With Unique, Edgy Performances

By Malia Bowman

In space, no one can hear your shirt.

A Weekend Trip To Lexington's Distillery District

By Sydney Catinna

Lexington's Distillery District is home to food, bourbon, breweries, live music and more!

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe