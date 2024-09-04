Put The Pedal To The Metal With A NCM Motorsports Park Day Trip

Welcome to Getaway Guides, a LEO Weekly series dedicated to the best day trips, weekend getaways, and vacation destinations for when you just need to get the hell out of Louisville. See the rest of our Getaway Guides here.

NCM Motorsports Park — about an hour away from Louisville in Bowling Green, KY — has fun tracks for racers to test their top speeds on. It’s not quiet, but it doesn’t want to be. This is a place for motorheads to unabashedly race hard with a grin all the through to the finish line.

The motorsports park is for all skill and interest levels, however you will need to be at least 15 to get in the door, so this one isn’t for the kids, nor the faint of heart. Located at 505 Kimberlee A. Fast Drive, guests can sign up to race in real cars or in high speed go-karts. If that’s not your speed, spectating is always free at this course.

What to do

Corvette Hot Laps



One of NCM Motorsport’s most popular attractions is its rentable Corvettes, which you can get behind the wheel of if you are at least 18 years old and have a drivers’ license. Touring laps are available for drivers on the 3.15 mile road course. You can also dive further in, with a full half day Corvette Experience, which allows you to take the car out on the track almost all day.

Go Karting



There is also the nearby NCM Kartplex, where most racing fans will probably want to go. The Kartplex is located at the park, and offers high speed go-karts that guests can drive if they are at least 48” tall or have a valid drivers’ license.