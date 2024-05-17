MindFEST Is Coming To Roots 101 African American Museum

MindFest 2024 is a free community mental health festival developed to spread awareness about the importance of mental health and preventative care practices. Roots 101 African American Museum will host the day-long festival of mental health workshops, wellness resources, and all ages entertainment.

MindFEST is more than a festival infused with music, food, art, yoga, panel discussions, and vendors — it is a mind-strengthening, community-building wellness event. The festival will advocate for mental health through music, podcasting, blogging, professional services, and community outreach.

MindFEST was founded by Emily Elizabeth of the Wondering Mind Podcast in 2021 in collaboration with FAIF of FAIF Music Ent.; Amanda Villaveces, founder of Mental Health Louisville; and Randy Woodford, founder of MindFULL Brand. Other members of the MindFEST team include Lauren Muir and Renesha Martin, co-founders of Martin and Muir Counseling, and Jasmine Presley, founder of The Presley Post.

MindFEST

Roots 101 African American Museum

124 N. 1st St.

Sunday, May 26

12:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.

Free admission for all ages