Media Pros Productions Announces Upcoming Storytellers Summer Youth Camp

Media Pros Productions and PCUSA will host a production and media literacy camp for youth across Louisville. The immersive experience will be Monday, July 15–Friday, July 19 from 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. each day at 100 Witherspoon St. in downtown Louisville. This free summer camp will introduce young creatives to video production and educate youth in media literacy, supported by insights from industry experts. Registration for high school-aged students is open until Monday, July 1.

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with a diverse panel of speakers, including agency CEOs, actors, directors, and producers, who will share their experiences in the video production. Young creatives will observe video production from start to finish, and will be participate in the creation of four short films in roles like camera operators, lighting technicians, and audio engineers, among others.

The pilot program took place at four Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana (BGCKY) locations around the Louisville. Almost 40 students participated, working with mentors from the community to create their own media projects, ranging from commercials to podcasts.

At the Upcoming Storytellers Summer Youth Camp in 2024, participants will screen some of the films created by BGCKY members. The films will include "As I Look in the Mirror," a 360-degree video production featuring a rotating camera and dolly, focalizing different people in each rotation; "MILK," a superhero-inspired video that uses humor to tell its story with a plot twist; "The Future is Ours," a music video that combines ballet with rap set against local cityscapes; and "Meet Chucky at the Office," a mockumentary about a ventriloquist's puppet who wreaks havoc during a speaking session.

Register for the Upcoming Storyteller Summer Youth Program here.