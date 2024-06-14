  1. Arts & Culture
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Mandala House Hosts Family-Friendly Pride Block Party This June

The family-friendly event celebrates BIPOC trans youth and allies.

By
Jun 14, 2024 at 11:57 pm
Mandala House Hosts Family-Friendly Pride Block Party This June
Anete Lusina Pexels.jpg
Mandala House Louisville will host the Be You Block Party in the Highlands on Sunday, June 23. This family-friendly Pride event will center and celebrate BIPOC trans youth and allies. The multidisciplinary team of clinicians at Mandala House offers access to informed, affirming, and culturally-responsive psychotherapy for individuals, couples families, and groups.

Sponsored by Mandala House, the Justice Center, and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, this free event will feature a drag story time, a clothing swap, an interactive DJ set hosted by the Rhythm Science Sound collective, a photo booth, food trucks, and giveaways.

click to enlarge Mandala House Hosts Family-Friendly Pride Block Party This June (2)

Be You Block Party
Mandala House
633 Baxter Ave.

Sunday, June 23
4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

All ages welcome

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
