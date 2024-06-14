Mandala House Hosts Family-Friendly Pride Block Party This June

Mandala House Louisville will host the Be You Block Party in the Highlands on Sunday, June 23. This family-friendly Pride event will center and celebrate BIPOC trans youth and allies. The multidisciplinary team of clinicians at Mandala House offers access to informed, affirming, and culturally-responsive psychotherapy for individuals, couples families, and groups.

Sponsored by Mandala House, the Justice Center, and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, this free event will feature a drag story time, a clothing swap, an interactive DJ set hosted by the Rhythm Science Sound collective, a photo booth, food trucks, and giveaways.

Be You Block Party

Mandala House

633 Baxter Ave.

Sunday, June 23

4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

All ages welcome