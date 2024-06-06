  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Performing Arts
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Performing Arts

Magician And Autism Advocate Cody Clark To Host A Variety Show In South Louisville This June

And the show happens to be on the host's 31st birthday.

By
Jun 6, 2024 at 3:57 pm
Magician And Autism Advocate Cody Clark To Host A Variety Show In South Louisville This June
Cody Clark Magic via Facebook
Share on Nextdoor
Cody Clark is not only on the autism spectrum, he incorporates his lived experience as a neurodivergent person with magic and motivational speaking to simultaneously entertain and educate. He recently told the Penguin Magic Podcast that he uses targeted marketing "to make a new way of being a professional magician. Instead of just being like, "here's a magic show and here's how much I charge,' I pre-select audiences who are most likely to like my weird combo of magic with story." Cody exemplifies the axiom of creative limitation, the idea that our limitations can force us to be more creative.

The next installment of his magic and variety show Cody and Friends is on his 31st birthday, Saturday, June 22. The celebration will feature three of Cody's favorite performers. Elizabethtown-based country music artist Gracie Yates will emcee alongside Cody (and lead the audience in singing "Happy Birthday" too). Newport-based comedy magician and advocate for bipolar disorder Jake Dapper. Kentucky Kingdom's resident magician David Garrard. Tickets are available now.

Cody and Friends has been hosted at the Highview Arts Center since 2022. Each show features Cody's best friends in the magic community and the performing arts scene, and no two shows have been alike yet. The sponsor of the series is Shirley's Way, a non-profit organization who raise funds for cancer research by operating charitable gaming and thrift stores in the Louisville Metro area.

Cody’s Magical Birthday Bash
Highview Arts Center
7406 Fegenbush Ln.

Saturday, June 22
7:00 p.m.
Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Local Man Is On A Mission To Reveal Invisible LGTBQ History, In Both Louisville And Beyond

By Aria Baci

David Williams has catalogued LGBTQ history for many years and his Williams-Nichols collection at UofL is a treasure.

Murder Or Accident? The Unsolved Louisville Mystery That History Books Forgot

By David Williams

Mar. 1, 1936, p. 2, and William Detchen about the time of his disappearance.

University Press Of Kentucky Poet Yael Valencia Aldana Wins Pushcart Prize

By Aria Baci

University Press Of Kentucky Poet Yael Valencia Aldana Wins Pushcart Prize

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe