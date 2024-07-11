Louisvillians Interested In Health And Wellness Will Want To Attend This Panel (Plus, It Benefits The Big Stomp's Pete Foundation!)

UofL Health will partner with The Pete Foundation to host "If This is You," a panel discussion on health and purposeful living, featuring professionals from the UofL Health — Sports Medicine Institute. The event is at The Local Seltzery on Wednesday, July 17. The panel will discuss ways to live in alignment with personal values and guide guests through proactive exercises and goal-setting.

Brett Hayes (MSPT), Vice President

Chip Augustus (PhD, CMPC), Mental Performance Specialist

Jazzy Oats (MS, CMPC, ATC, CSCS), Mental Performance Specialist

Royce Jones (MS, MBA, LPCA), Mental Health Therapist

The UofL Health — Sports Medicine Institute panel will include:

"With a specific focus on The Pete Foundation's 'If This Is You' initiative, this event aims to raise awareness and support for people experiencing alcoholism. However, the panel discussion and exercises will provide value to anyone looking to take ownership of their personal well-being," says Augustus.

click to enlarge Local Seltzery via Facebook

Food will be included at the event, and the beverage menu will feature mocktails provided by The Local Seltzery. All proceeds from the event will benefit The Pete Foundation, the local non-profit that strives to destigmatize mental health and provide community resources in innovative ways. The Pete Foundation produces The Big Stomp, the music festival that focuses on mental health, being held at Waterfront Park on July 26 and 27. In addition to the panel discussion, food, and mocktails, guests will be able enter to win tickets to The Big Stomp Festival.

The Local Seltzery is located in the NuLu Marketplace. Created by brothers Braxton and Clay Turner in 2021, The Local Seltzery features crafted seltzers, cocktails, and snacks. All the drinks on their menu are 100 calories or less and are both vegan and gluten free.



If This is You

The Local Seltzery

828 E. Main St.

6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.





Panel begins at 7:00 p.m

Wednesday, July 17