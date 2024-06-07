  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Performing Arts
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Performing Arts

Louisville's Va Va Vixens Celebrate 15 Years With Summer Burlesque Carnival

The pastel fever dream spans two weekends in June.

By
Jun 7, 2024 at 4:45 pm
Louisville's Va Va Vixens Celebrate 15 Years With Summer Burlesque Carnival
Kevin Spalding
Share on Nextdoor

Va Va Cotton Candy CarniVal is the 15-year anniversary of the Louisville-based performance troupe Va Va Vixens. The Va Va Vixens are a luscious mix of neo-classic burlesque, circus performances, comedy, variety, and choreographed group dance sequences. More than just a performance troupe, they are an entity of experiences that takes their audiences on a wild and risqué ride into the world of sizzling striptease, ethereal aerial acrobatics and contortions, show-stopping vocal stylings, divine dancers, and outrageous antics. Their show is an ever-evolving spectacle and not to be missed.

The Cotton Candy CarniVal is a pastel fever dream that will be an experience like no other. A portion of ticket sales for Va Va Cotton Candy CarniVal will go to the non-profit arts organization Art Sanctuary to support local artists.

click to enlarge Louisville's Va Va Vixens Celebrate 15 Years With Summer Burlesque Carnival (2)

Cotton Candy CarniVal
Art Sanctuary
1433 S. Shelby St.

Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15
Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22

Doors at 7:00 p.m.
Show at 8:00 p.m.

18 years old and older

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Magician And Autism Advocate Cody Clark To Host A Variety Show In South Louisville This June

By Aria Baci

Magician And Autism Advocate Cody Clark To Host A Variety Show In South Louisville This June

Local Man Is On A Mission To Reveal Invisible LGTBQ History, In Both Louisville And Beyond

By Aria Baci

David Williams has catalogued LGBTQ history for many years and his Williams-Nichols collection at UofL is a treasure.

Lucy Foley's Newest Thriller, The Midnight Feast, Was Party Inspired By A Personal Transformation

By T.E. Lyons

Lucy Foley's Newest Thriller, The Midnight Feast, Was Party Inspired By A Personal Transformation (2)

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe