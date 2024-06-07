Louisville's Va Va Vixens Celebrate 15 Years With Summer Burlesque Carnival

Va Va Cotton Candy CarniVal is the 15-year anniversary of the Louisville-based performance troupe Va Va Vixens. The Va Va Vixens are a luscious mix of neo-classic burlesque, circus performances, comedy, variety, and choreographed group dance sequences. More than just a performance troupe, they are an entity of experiences that takes their audiences on a wild and risqué ride into the world of sizzling striptease, ethereal aerial acrobatics and contortions, show-stopping vocal stylings, divine dancers, and outrageous antics. Their show is an ever-evolving spectacle and not to be missed.

The Cotton Candy CarniVal is a pastel fever dream that will be an experience like no other. A portion of ticket sales for Va Va Cotton Candy CarniVal will go to the non-profit arts organization Art Sanctuary to support local artists.

Cotton Candy CarniVal

Art Sanctuary

1433 S. Shelby St.

Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15

Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22

Doors at 7:00 p.m.

Show at 8:00 p.m.

18 years old and older