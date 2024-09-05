  1. Arts & Culture
Louisville's South Central Library Looking For Artists For Residency

The paid residency will allow a local artist to share their work

By
Sep 5, 2024 at 11:37 am
The South Central Library.
The South Central Library. Louisville Free Public Library
The Louisville Free Public Library is looking for new faces to come to its South Central Library location to create new, paid art as part of the new COLLIDER Artist-In-Residence Program.


“The South Central Regional Library features an artist-in-residence program that serves to connect the public with art the people who create it,” said the library in a post on Facebook on Wednesday.


According to the library, the stipend was created through funding by Councilwoman Madonna Flood, and has allowed the creation of the program to give artists in Louisville a chance to create new art while getting paid.


No one type of art is limited for this program, the library stated. Visual artists, traditional craftspeople, musicians, dancers, digital artists, writers and many more are invited to apply for this stipend program.


To apply, head over to LFPL.org/COLLIDER. The deadline for applications is Sept. 30.


Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
