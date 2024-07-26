  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Louisville's Air Devils Inn Turns 90

The local dive bar kicks off the celebration with a bike night

By
Jul 26, 2024 at 12:54 pm
Louisville's Air Devils Inn Turns 90 (2)
Share on Nextdoor

From New Knobs and other sexy additions, Air Devils Inn (2802 Taylorsville Rd.) hits its 90th birthday this year (only 12 years older than the old guy running for President. There’s only one now.)

Kicking off the celebration, which will run Aug. 22 – 24, is Bike night. It’s an original bike night reunion. Air Devil’s Inn was one of the first bars to host a bike night and held them every Thursday for several years, until the neighbors got up in arms about it.

Bike Night starts at 6 p.m. on Aug. 22.

On Friday, Aug. 23, there will be movies, music videos and TV marathons that were shot in part at Air Devils. Start time is @ 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24 starting at noon, the weekend wraps up with the official birthday bash and a host of cool local bands. Cover is $10.

Bands scheduled to play: Jay and Those Other Guys, Portrait of Class, Sweet Lady, The Jukebox Band, Deacons of Doom, Svengali Fiasco, Go Girl, FMK, The Shondas, Clover Creek Bastards

click to enlarge Louisville's Air Devils Inn Turns 90
Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

This Annual World Championship Only Takes Place Here In Louisville

By Caleb Stultz

The Dainty Contest has been held every year since 1971, and was introduced in the 1800s.

The Big Stomp Schedule Is Officially Here

By Caleb Stultz

Artists from all over Kentucky will perform at The Big Stomp in 2024.

Louisville Woman Makes History With First-Ever Olympic Breakdancing Team

By Erica Rucker

Raised in Louisville, B-Girl Sunny Choi competes in Paris in August

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe