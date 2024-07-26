Louisville's Air Devils Inn Turns 90

From New Knobs and other sexy additions, Air Devils Inn (2802 Taylorsville Rd.) hits its 90th birthday this year (only 12 years older than the old guy running for President. There’s only one now.)

Kicking off the celebration, which will run Aug. 22 – 24, is Bike night. It’s an original bike night reunion. Air Devil’s Inn was one of the first bars to host a bike night and held them every Thursday for several years, until the neighbors got up in arms about it.

Bike Night starts at 6 p.m. on Aug. 22.

On Friday, Aug. 23, there will be movies, music videos and TV marathons that were shot in part at Air Devils. Start time is @ 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24 starting at noon, the weekend wraps up with the official birthday bash and a host of cool local bands. Cover is $10.

Bands scheduled to play: Jay and Those Other Guys, Portrait of Class, Sweet Lady, The Jukebox Band, Deacons of Doom, Svengali Fiasco, Go Girl, FMK, The Shondas, Clover Creek Bastards