Louisville Pride Festival Announces Its Homecoming Lineup

Louisville Pride Foundation has unveiled their 2024 Pride Festival lineup for this year’s “Homecoming”-themed event. On Saturday, Sept. 14, the festival will take place on Bardstown Rd., starting at Grinstead to Longest Ave. from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Performances by:

Marzz: A Louisville native, Marzz is a rising R&B sensation known for their deeply emotive voice and compelling storytelling. With a sound that blends contemporary R&B with soul and pop, Marzz has quickly become a local favorite and is set to deliver a mesmerizing performance.

DJ Kim Sorise: Renowned for her eclectic style, DJ Kim Sorise mixes a wide range of genres, creating an unforgettable audio experience. Her dynamic sets have made her a staple in the Louisville music scene, promising festival-goers an exhilarating auditory journey.

DJ Warren Peace: Known for his infectious energy and seamless mixes, DJ Warren Peace has been a prominent figure in Louisville’s nightlife. His ability to blend different musical styles ensures a vibrant and engaging atmosphere.

Ahc (Annahelen Croce): An artist and producer from Louisville, Ahc brings a unique blend of house, hip-hop, and hyperpop. Her self-directed and edited music videos showcase her versatility and creative vision, making her a must-see act.

Jessica Leslie: A multi-talented singer and performer, Jessica Leslie captivates audiences with her powerful voice and stage presence. Her performances are both soulful and dynamic, adding a touch of elegance to the festival lineup.

The Daddy Sisters: Hailing from Bowling Green, The Daddy Sisters are known for their rock-infused sound and charismatic performances. Their music is a vibrant blend of rock and roll with a modern twist, promising a high-energy show.

School of Rock Louisville: This talented group of young musicians is known for their impressive covers and original songs. Their performances are a testament to the thriving local music education scene and showcase the next generation of musical talent.

With showcases by local arts groups:

Redline Performing Arts: Known for high-energy and innovative dance and theater performances, Redline promises to captivate and thrill festival-goers.

Pandora Productions: Louisville’s only theater company dedicated to LGBTQ+ stories, offering thought-provoking and emotionally powerful performances.

Centerstage at the JCC: Presenting Broadway-quality musical theater, showcasing the immense talent within Louisville's community.

The Mind's Eye Theatre Company: Specializing in immersive and experiential theater, providing intellectually stimulating and artistically enriching performances.

The VaVa Vixens: Sensational burlesque and variety troupe known for extravagant costumes and sultry performances, adding glamor to the festival.

Time Slip Theatre: Explores the boundaries of time and storytelling with unique, narrative-driven performances that engage and enthrall.

Drag Daddy Productions: Spectacular drag shows celebrating the vibrant and inclusive drag culture of Louisville.

Actors Theatre of Louisville: Prestigious regional theater delivering powerful and transformative performances.

Voices of Kentuckiana: A diverse chorus blending voices to celebrate and inspire through the power of music.

Louisville Orchestra Ensemble: A distinguished group bringing classical and contemporary orchestral music to life.

Festival visitors will have access to over 150 vendors, local eateries, retail and LGBTQ-affirming businesses. Performances will happen across two stages.

The Healthy Communities Initiative will be there with their “Immunity in the Community” vaccine program, “Positive Vibes” HIV Support, and their LGBTQ-centered harm reduction program, “Style & Substance.”

"This year's theme, 'Homecoming,' is a celebration of our journey together as a community,” said Louisville Pride Foundation executive director Ebony Cross in a release. “Our mainstage lineup is packed with talent that truly embodies the spirit and diversity of Louisville. From stunning theater performances to electrifying drag acts and everything in between, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to see the streets of Bardstown Road come alive with joy, pride, and unity."

Don’t panic, there will be plenty of Queens and Kings making the rounds and performing.