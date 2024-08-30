  1. Arts & Culture
Louisville Fringe Fest Returns This September With Unique, Edgy Performances

By
Aug 30, 2024 at 4:30 pm
Louisville Fringe Fest, a festival dedicated to showcasing new, off beat, and non-traditional theater, is back for the sixth year in a row, this time in partnership with the Actors Theatre of Louisville.

The festival will take place September 12-15 at the Actors Theatre of Louisville’s, Victor Joy Theatre (316 W Main Street). Tickets range from $12-$24.

Louisville Fringe Fest provides a space for individuals to show off new, exciting, experimental art to an audience that will understand and appreciate what’s being shown.

“Actors Theatre has been producing weird, new, fringey theatre for decades,” said Louisville Fringe Festival Artistic and Creative Director Allie Fireel. “And they’re still pushing the envelope. We’re excited to jump into that envelope and get weird with them.”

Partnering with “the ten minute play pressure cooker” SHOTZ to bring you ten-minute plays each night, Nick Hulstine, the Founder/Director of Theatrical Development and Engagement is excited as he’s “super passionate about ten minute plays, and Actors Theatre is their home. They literally created the format. So to be bringing two nights of original 10 minute plays to Actors Theatre plays written, directed and performed by Louisvillians- feels very very right,” he says.

Other partnerships include three witches, a queer classical theater company, Lance Newman, who will host a poetry slam, a solo performance by theatermaker Keith McGill, and many other fascinating, unique art.

For more information, visit 
Malia Bowman
Malia is LEO’s social media intern. She’s a Louisville native and a senior at New York University studying Media, Culture, and Communications and Journalism. In her free time, she loves to read, watch her favorite TV shows, and travel with her friends.
