Louisville Creatives Get Artwork Spotlight With New Metro Website

Louisville’s touch ups continue to get the spotlight as a new website has been created by the city’s Metro government to highlight artwork from all over.



In due time, more art will be added to the map, including the latest flood wall mural where applications are still open until Sept. 1.

Mayor Craig Greenberg joined the Metro Office of Arts + Creative Industries and Louisville Tourism to announce the launch of LouisvilleCreates.com, which contains a map showcasing pieces of public art from all around Louisville.

“I’m a big believer in public art because it is one of the ways we can say to our neighbors and our visitors that this is what we value and celebrate in our public spaces,” said Mayor Greenberg in a statement. “Through our distilleries, big events, and unique museums, we are attracting more and more visitors to our city. We believe this new website will invite anyone to develop a deeper connection to our city – all parts of our city – through our art.”

The site was put online on Wednesday, Aug. 14, with more art going online as one dedicated intern, Quest Lawrence, is conducting field surveys across all 26 Metro Council districts to get more information about each art piece, including the name of the artist, the type of artwork and the location in Louisville.



Below is an embed of the site's map, which shows just how many pieces have already been recorded as of Aug. 14.





“We are excited about this new, engaging tool to help Louisville curate and showcase our city’s diverse public art – as well as the artists themselves,” stated Cleo Battle, Louisville Tourism President & CEO. “We want to create an immersive experience that highlights the unique culture and history of each neighborhood, inviting both locals and visitors to explore and connect with Louisville’s vibrant artistic landscape.”

As the catalog continues to grow, more pieces are set to be documented and completed, including the flood wall near the new Waterfront Park expansion. There are also forms on Louisville Create’s website that allow for residents to submit information about the artworks that aren’t already on the site You can find that link here.

Jessica Bennett Kincaid, the Director of the Office of Arts + Creative Industries who LEO Weekly previously talked to about the ongoing flood wall mural project, said in a statement on Wednesday that this project was an eye-opener for her and many other creative-focused Metro workers.

“It has been so much fun learning about many artworks we didn’t previously know existed,” stated Kincaid. “But there is still more work to do, and we know there is even more art throughout our city to appreciate. This is where the community can get involved- if there is artwork in your neighborhood that you celebrate, we want to hear about it.”