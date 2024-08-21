  1. Arts & Culture
By
Aug 21, 2024
Welcome to Getaway Guides, a LEO Weekly series dedicated to the best day trips, weekend getaways, and vacation destinations for when you just need to get the hell out of Louisville. See the rest of our Getaway Guides here.
If you're looking for a getaway that combines the outdoors, bourbon, and a bit of urban charm, a trip to Lexington's Distillery District should be at the top of your list. Just over an hour's drive from Louisville,  you'll love exploring the 25-acre property that was once home to the historic James E. Pepper Distillery. The revitalized area is now home to hip eateries, two distilleries, breweries, a music venue, shops and more!

While a day trip from Louisville is certainly doable, a stay at the historic Campbell House Hotel adds a touch of classic Kentucky elegance to your visit and lets you skip the Designated Driver.

Whether you're a bourbon enthusiast, a foodie, or just looking to get out of town for the night, Lexington’s Distillery District is a great little escape.

Where To Stay

The Campbell House Hotel

Part of the Hilton Curio collection, The Campbell House Hotel first opened its doors in 1951. A recent multi-million dollar renovation has given the property a fresh, modern vibe while preserving the classic Southern charm it's known for.

Each room reflects a modern equestrian theme, seamlessly blending Lexington’s traditional elegance with the comforts of contemporary design.

During our visit, my boyfriend and I stayed in the Keeneland Suite, which included a living room with a fireplace and plush velvet couch, a dining table, a walk-in closet, and a bathroom with a clawfoot tub.

With a ballroom perfect for weddings, I can see how great this spot would be for hosting an event or for out-of-towners looking to visit the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Where To Eat

The Rackhouse Tavern

The Campbell House Hotel restaurant is helmed by Winchester, Kentucky native TJ Harville, whose credentials are impressive. After studying at Le Cordon Bleu and a stint at a Michelin-starred Chicago restaurant, Harville brought his skills back to Lexington and is now Executive Chef at The Rackhouse Tavern.

With outstanding dinner and brunch menus, they offer tasteful renditions of Kentucky classics alongside a diverse range of options. We thoroughly enjoyed the Fried Chicken, Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole, and Blue Crab Hush Puppies. Not to be missed are the monthly collaborations with local distilleries featuring items like the Drunken Noodles, crafted with Woodford Reserve bourbon.

A member of the Bourbon Trail, you’ll find a long list of options as well as 11 uniquely curated bourbon flights of 4 pours each that let you sample some rarest bourbon varieties.

Brevede Coffee

The Distillery District’s Brevede Coffee is an incredibly chic coffee shop where you can find all sorts of caffeinated beverages, as well as impeccable pastries and dainty cakes. Pronounced like “brevity,” you’ll find the definition on the wall, meaning “shortness of time.”

And this spot is indeed a great place to spend a brief period refueling or reflecting. Decorated in neutrals with pretty vintage couches, hanging plants, and even a flower bar, there’s lots of space and plenty cozy nooks where you can have an intimate conversation.

Crank & Boom Ice-Cream

Crank & Boom Ice Cream is a can’t-miss spot when you visit Lexington's Distillery District. Known for their creative flavors like Peanuty Butter & Jelly, Buttermilk Blackberry and Bourbon Ball Sundaes, they use locally sourced ingredients. Think of it as Lexington’s version of Louisville Cream.

What To Do

Live Music

The Distillery District is a great spot for live music, with The Burl music venue offering a variety of shows. This restored 1926 train depot mostly features standing room only shows and has a full bar. You can step outside to enjoy the firepit between sets, and there are usually food trucks on-site for a quick bite. Plus, there's a full arcade and doggy daycare located just next door!

Distilleries & Breweries

Grab a drink at any of this district's hip breweries like Mirror Twin and Ethereal Brewing where you can find IPAs, Belgian farmhouse and American craft beer. For a bourbon tour, head over to Barrel House Distillery, located in the barreling house of the Old Pepper distillery. You can take a tour Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., with each tour lasting about an hour.
Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working in Hollywood. When off duty, she blogs about her adventures at Sydney to Anywhere. An avid explorer, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
