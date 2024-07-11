Kinktasia Brings Sex Positivity And Erotic Play To Louisville's Art Sanctuary This August

  1. Arts & Culture
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

The event is a fundraiser for the National Coalition for Sexual Freedom.

By
Jul 11, 2024 at 5:08 pm
Pixabay / Pexels
Link Inc., a Louisville-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization who promote education around issues of kink, gender and sexuality — with a focus on marginalized communities — is hosting Kinktasia: Carnival of Exploration at Art Sanctuary on Saturday, August 10. The event is being produced as a fundraiser for the National Coalition for Sexual Freedom, a Baltimore-based sex-positive advocacy and educational organization.

Kinktasia will create a playful, informative, and safe space for people to explore and learn about gender, sexuality, and alternative lifestyles. The event will feature interactive activities, educational workshops, art exhibitions, carnival games, live performances, and vendor booths.

Tickets are $10 for general admission; $35 for a “Brat Pack” that includes five raffle tickets, thee kinkcoins (which can be used for games and to tip performers and booth workers at their discretion), and swag; and $120 to be a community sponsor, which includes everything else plus a personalized entry badge, 10 raffle tickets, five kinkcoins, a tote bag, more swag, and recognition at the closing ceremony.

Kinktasia
Art Sanctuary
1433 S. Shelby St.

Saturday, August 10
5:00 p.m.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
