Kentucky Young Writers Contest Winners Announced

KET has announced the winners of the 2024 Young Writers Contest. The contest, held annually, asks students to share their creativity and expression while promoting literacy development by inviting students from Pre-K through high school to submit original stories and poems. These can be graphic novels, illustrated stories, poetry and short stories. Visit the website to see stories by the young writers.
There were 1,443 entries from students throughout the Commonwealth.
Below, see the top three winners, along with a list of finalists for each division.
Poetry – Elementary Division
First place: Pippy Raymond, Tully Elementary, Louisville
Second place: Lily Terrell, Burgin Elementary, Danville
Third place: Harvey Stubbs, Homeschool, Richmond
Poetry – Middle Grades Division
First place: Ellias Pitmon, J Graham Brown School, Louisville
Second place: Sydney McIlwraith, Tastes Creek Middle School, Lexington
Third place: Ava Bogard, Calloway County Middle School, Murray
Poetry – High School Division
First place: Sophy Zhao, duPont Manual High School, Louisville
Second place: Esia West, Eastern High School, Louisville
Third place: Sylvia Freire, Eastern High School, Louisville
Graphic Novel - Overall
First place: Ava Evans, Tully Elementary, Louisville
Second place: Lucie McCaffrey, SCAPA at Bluegrass, Lexington
Third place: Claire Higginbotham, Barren Academy of Virtual and Expanded Learning, Nicholasville
Illustrated Story – Early Childhood Division
First place: Hadiyah Gauhar, Chenoweth Elementary, Louisville
Second place: Grayson Stearns, Glenn Marshall Elementary, Richmond
Third place: Annelyse Buckley, Lexington Christian Academy, Lexington
Illustrated Story – Elementary Division
First place: Chloe Iranpour, Eastern Elementary, Georgetown
Second place: Gigi Blalock, W.R. McNeill Elementary School, Bowling Green
Third place: Maryam Gauhar, Greathouse Shryock Elementary, Louisville
Illustrated Story – Middle Grades Division
First place: Calvin Rittichier, Crosby Middle School, Louisville
Second place: Akshaya Majji, Crosby Middle School, Louisville
Third place: Harper Mohlman, Crosby Middle School, Louisville
Short Story – Early Grades Division
First place: Susannah Goodrich, Homeschool, Frankfort
Second place: Colton Knight, Wheeler Elementary, Louisville
Third place: Corabel Hewitt, Homeschool, Louisville
Short Story – Middle Grades Division
First place: Lucy Mudd, Grayson County Middle School, Leitchfield
Second place: Eden Potterton, SCAPA Bluegrass, Lexington
Third place: Ava Bogard, Calloway County Middle School, Murray
Short Story – High School Division
First place: Ella Clanton, Meade County High School, Brandenburg
Second place: Rylie Humphress, Lafayette High School, Lexington
Third place: Carmindy Phillips, Danville High School, Stanford