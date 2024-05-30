Kentucky Young Writers Contest Winners Announced

KET has announced the winners of the 2024 Young Writers Contest. The contest, held annually, asks students to share their creativity and expression while promoting literacy development by inviting students from Pre-K through high school to submit original stories and poems. These can be graphic novels, illustrated stories, poetry and short stories. Visit the website to see stories by the young writers.

There were 1,443 entries from students throughout the Commonwealth.

Below, see the top three winners, along with a list of finalists for each division.

Poetry – Elementary Division

First place: Pippy Raymond, Tully Elementary, Louisville

Second place: Lily Terrell, Burgin Elementary, Danville

Third place: Harvey Stubbs, Homeschool, Richmond

Poetry – Middle Grades Division

First place: Ellias Pitmon, J Graham Brown School, Louisville

Second place: Sydney McIlwraith, Tastes Creek Middle School, Lexington

Third place: Ava Bogard, Calloway County Middle School, Murray

Poetry – High School Division

First place: Sophy Zhao, duPont Manual High School, Louisville

Second place: Esia West, Eastern High School, Louisville

Third place: Sylvia Freire, Eastern High School, Louisville

Graphic Novel - Overall

First place: Ava Evans, Tully Elementary, Louisville

Second place: Lucie McCaffrey, SCAPA at Bluegrass, Lexington

Third place: Claire Higginbotham, Barren Academy of Virtual and Expanded Learning, Nicholasville

Illustrated Story – Early Childhood Division

First place: Hadiyah Gauhar, Chenoweth Elementary, Louisville

Second place: Grayson Stearns, Glenn Marshall Elementary, Richmond

Third place: Annelyse Buckley, Lexington Christian Academy, Lexington

Illustrated Story – Elementary Division

First place: Chloe Iranpour, Eastern Elementary, Georgetown

Second place: Gigi Blalock, W.R. McNeill Elementary School, Bowling Green

Third place: Maryam Gauhar, Greathouse Shryock Elementary, Louisville

Illustrated Story – Middle Grades Division

First place: Calvin Rittichier, Crosby Middle School, Louisville

Second place: Akshaya Majji, Crosby Middle School, Louisville

Third place: Harper Mohlman, Crosby Middle School, Louisville

Short Story – Early Grades Division

First place: Susannah Goodrich, Homeschool, Frankfort

Second place: Colton Knight, Wheeler Elementary, Louisville

Third place: Corabel Hewitt, Homeschool, Louisville

Short Story – Middle Grades Division

First place: Lucy Mudd, Grayson County Middle School, Leitchfield

Second place: Eden Potterton, SCAPA Bluegrass, Lexington

Third place: Ava Bogard, Calloway County Middle School, Murray

Short Story – High School Division

First place: Ella Clanton, Meade County High School, Brandenburg

Second place: Rylie Humphress, Lafayette High School, Lexington

Third place: Carmindy Phillips, Danville High School, Stanford