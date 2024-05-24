Insomniacathon 2024: The Last Insomniacathon Is Coming

If you were around Louisville in the ‘90s and early ‘00s, then you’ve heard of the Insomniacathon. If you’ve heard the name Ron Whitehead, you’ve probably also heard about Insomniacathon.

The Insomniacathon event is as it sounds… a party for insomniacs. The event is a 57-hour nonstop music, poetry, and performance art festival. The “Last” Insomniacathon is happening this July 26 – 28.

Trust that this is no event for the weak. It takes stamina to make it through an Insomniacathon weekend but it is worth it.

The Last Insomniacathon will feature over 100 poets, more than 30 bands and musicians, art films and performances by Lipstick Wars, Lee Pennington, Ashley Farmer, Ron Whitehead, Frank Messina. Bands will include Bill Clark & Route 15 Band, Creeps Incorporated, Woods at Nite, Tall Squares, Lapsis, and others.

For online tickets, visit stphilipcampus.org/insomniacathon-2024.





Full Schedule:

July 26

Noon: Ron Whitehead – Introduction, nina snoogans, Tommy Twilight, Belle Townsend

1 p.m.: Merritt Waldon, Ryan Case, Larry Jaffe, Leland Locke

2 p.m.: Tommy Bays, Dusty Jaggers, Lisa Ann “LAMARKS” Markuson

2:45 p.m.: Michael Duckwall

3 p.m.: Frogg Corpse, Jan LaPerle, Tony Brewer, Chris Dean

4 p.m.: James D. Casey IV, Jon Hardy, Paul McDonald, Jonathan Baker

5 p.m.: Ella Rennekamp, Elise Pfeiffer

5:30 p.m.: Brent and Brennan Embry

6 p.m.: The Char

6:45 p.m.: Mark Forman

7 p.m.: Bill Brymer

7:15 p.m.: Manuel Grimaldi

7:30 p.m.: Chris Kubrick

7:45 p.m.: Lee Pennington

8 p.m.: Sugar Pill

9 p.m.: Woods at Nite

10 p.m. – Midnight: Durex, Crop Rot, Charm School, Shark Sandwich and Terminal Axon

12 a.m.: Outlaw Poet: The Legend of Ron Whitehead (Film)

July 27

2 a.m.: The Story Behind the Story of Lee Pennington

3 a.m. Love Janine Pommy Vega

4 a.m. – 8 a.m.: The Graveyard Hour Poetry and Open Mic featuring CP Maze, Ben Holland, Sean Childress, Elemen2al the Poet, James D. Casey IV, Michael Duckwall, Dylan Hogan, Sarah Young, Leslie Mendoza (organized by Frogg Corpse)

8 a.m.: Kent Fielding, music by Nina Snoogans

9 a.m.: Tyler Frederick, Arizona, Amy Christine Matus, Jennifer Seelig & Chris Bryd

10 a.m.: Tommy Bays, Jake Mahaffey

10:45 a.m.: Walden Quinn Caesar

11 a.m.: Wendy Cartwright, Chris Bayer, Rita S. Spalding, Erren Kelly

Noon: Cajun Mutt Press reading featuring Ron Whitehead, Frogg Corpse, Michael Duckwall, Chris Dean, Leland Locke, Dusty Jaggers, John Burroughs and others

1-2 p.m.: Cheek Press featuring Louisville Jazz Initiative, Elizabeth Colon Nelson, Josh English, Jameson Welch, Makalani Bendele, Kent Fielding, Krista Kane

2 p.m.: Jimmy Broccoli, Paige Turner, Blue Murphy, John Paul Wright

3 p.m.: John Hagan Memorial Reading (with Dortha Hagan, Chance Fazio, Conner Fazion, Alex Faxio, Rob Totten)

3:30 p.m.: Lance Minnis

4 p.m.: Jon Kidd & Sheila Burke

5 p.m.: John Burroughs, Jennifer Brown, William F. DeVault

6 p.m.: George Wallace, Jordan Green, Sean Cole, Brendan Lorber

7 p.m.: Jim Dunn, Duncan Barlow, Ashley Farmer, Jinn Fuller Renfro

8 p.m.: Ron Whitehead

8:15 p.m. Night Parade

9:15 p.m. Frank Messina and the Storm Generation

10 p.m. Tall Squares

11 p.m.: Creeps Incorporated

12 a.m.: Huncke and Louis (Film about Herbert Huncke)

July 28

1-2:30 a.m.: Jacob Forman’s Films: UNTITLED 4, My Blade is Fury, BLEACH, and As it Fades

3 a.m.: The Empireid, by Ilvario (multimedia performance)

4:30 a.m.: John Paul Wright (drumming)

5-8 a.m.: Open Mic and Drum Circle (run by Chris Byrd and Kent Fielding)

8 a.m. – “Don’t Touch Me” a film by Zoe Wassman

9 a.m.: Corso in Louisville

10 a.m.: Bob Whelan, Gui Stuart, Brandon Harper (10:45)

11 a.m.: Mark Lipman, A.S. Coomer (poetry and music),

11:45 a.m.: Danny O’ Bryan

Harold Maier Celebration (Award Ceremony)

Noon: David Baker Memorial Reading

1-2:30 p.m.: Lipstick Wars: Various artists including Lary Hary, Shauntrice Martin (Choctow), Alicia Fox (Cheokee, Shanee, Mashantucket Pequots, Mashpee Wampanoag) and more

2:30 p.m.: Elizabeth Nelson Colon

2:45 p.m.: FKR

3 p.m.: Tim Habeger and PushPush. Theaeter performance selection of 13 poems by Rory Sullivan

3:45 p.m.: Kink Head (with Conner Goldsmith)

4 p.m. PW Coddington, Sunfrog, Noel Mitchell,

5 p.m.: Bus Hus

5:30 p.m.: Christ McConnell

6 p.m.: LAPSIS

7 p.m.: Mythagoe