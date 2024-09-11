Here's Your Chance To Name The New Baby Giraffe At The Louisville Zoo

On Aug. 9, the Louisville Zoo welcomed a new male Masai giraffe — the first in 12 years. Giraffe keepers have settled on three potential names that they feel reflect the calf’s personality and its native habits as a Masai giraffe.



Zoo guests can vote on the following names:

Tana (ta-NAH): The name of the longest river in Kenya, where Masai giraffes reside.

Nyasi (nee-YAH-see): Means “grass” in Swahili, the language spoken in Kenya, reflecting the savanna grasslands where giraffes live.

Mdogo (em-DOE-go): Means “little” or “young” in Swahili.

Voting will extend from today through Sept. 16 (not a lot of time!) at 11p.m. Votes can be cast once daily at louisvillezoo.org/namethegiraffe.

The baby giraffe is on exhibit with his mother Kianga (7) and his father, Baridi (8).

Zoo guests can watch the family in off-exhibit spaces through the zoo’s giraffe-cam at louisvillezoo.org/giraffecam.

More about Masai Giraffes from the Louisville Zoo:

Masai giraffes, native to East Africa, are the largest subspecies of giraffe. They are distinguished by their irregular, star-shaped spots which are like a fingerprint and unique to each individual animal. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species categorizes giraffes as vulnerable. Masai giraffe populations have declined by more than 50 percent in last 30 years due to habitat loss and poaching. The Louisville Zoo is committed to the conservation of this majestic species through education, breeding programs, and support of conservation efforts in the wild.

The Zoo is open daily, year-round except on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Visit louisvillezoo.org for more information. Zoo Hours: Hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (guests can stay until 6 p.m.) through Sept. 22, 2024. From Sept. 23, 2024 – March 14, 2025, hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with guests exiting by 5 p.m.