Here's Why You Need Indianapolis On Your Weekend Getaway List

With a new Dali experience at Newfields, and a moving exhibition of Nelson Mandela at the Children's Museum, Indianapolis is the perfect spot for a weekend trip away from Louisville. Indianapolis has been in a renaissance the past few years, and from the remnants of a midwestern industry town that once produced almost as many vehicles as Detroit, “Indy” has bloomed into a metropolis with a cool social vibe and big city atmosphere in a manageable size.

Indy has quickly become more than its big race and Colts football. If you’re looking for a weekend trip, Indy should be on the list.

From dancing at the Alley at the Cabaret to unique eateries like the Garage Food Hall, and the famed Children's Museum, spending a weekend in Indy is proper fun for the whole family.



click to enlarge rucker Band setting up at The Alley at the Cabaret

click to enlarge rucker The summer schedule for the Alley at the Cabaret.

We went to Indy on an invite from the Newfields museum which is celebrating their new immersive experience, “Dali Alive.”

click to enlarge rucker Inside the Dali Alive experience

The Dali Alive experience is a fully immersive video, sound, and art experience where visitors are transported through the chapters of Salvador Dali’s life and works. From his beginnings in Spain through his relationship with his wife Gala, his time spent in America, and his return to Spain through the end of his life.

click to enlarge rucker Perfect spot for surreal photo ops.

click to enlarge Newfields Facebook Beer Garden in Autumn

click to enlarge Newfields Facebook Sculpture on the grounds of Newfields

click to enlarge discovernewfields.org The Oracle of Intimation at the new Home Again exhibit.

After the Dali experience we walked the grounds of the museum to the Beer Garden for lunch and then on to the growing outdoor sculpture collection. The beer garden serves salads, pretzels and brats along with several brew options.Opening officially this year is the new Home Again exhibit with sculptures exploring the ideas of home and shelter.

That evening we were invited to the Indy Shorts Awards, a Summer Nights film event. A headache from too much time in the sun kept us away from this event but the pictures speak volumes.

click to enlarge rucker Don't ask me which turtle. My son was happy but he wouldn't take a photo with any of the characters.

click to enlarge rucker Mandela's crown given to him by King Xolizwe Sigcawu of the Xhosa people. Mandela was born to royalty. Because of Dutch colonisation, Mandela and other South Africans suffered under the oppression of the Dutch who had taken over their lands. Mandela spent 27 years in prison.

click to enlarge rucker This photo shows Nelson Mandela (center) and wife Winnie (right). Mandela served as the 1st President of South Africa from 1994 – 1999, after many years of intense protests and sanctions placed against the Dutch administrations.

click to enlarge rucker signs from the apartheid South Africa.