  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
Cast your ballot in LEO Weekly's Readers' Choice 2024

Here's Why You Need Indianapolis On Your Weekend Getaway List

From history to family fun, Indy is a perfect weekend outside of Louisville

By
Aug 7, 2024 at 5:56 pm
Get Away to Indy
Get Away to Indy erica rucker
Share on Nextdoor

With a new Dali experience at Newfields, and a moving exhibition of Nelson Mandela at the Children's Museum, Indianapolis is the perfect spot for a weekend trip away from Louisville. Indianapolis has been in a renaissance the past few years, and from the remnants of a midwestern industry town that once produced almost as many vehicles as Detroit, “Indy” has bloomed into a metropolis with a cool social vibe and big city atmosphere in a manageable size.

Indy has quickly become more than its big race and Colts football. If you’re looking for a weekend trip, Indy should be on the list.

From dancing at the Alley at the Cabaret to unique eateries like the Garage Food Hall, and the famed Children's Museum, spending a weekend in Indy is proper fun for the whole family.

click to enlarge Band setting up at The Alley at the Cabaret - rucker
rucker
Band setting up at The Alley at the Cabaret

click to enlarge The summer schedule for the Alley at the Cabaret. - rucker
rucker
The summer schedule for the Alley at the Cabaret.

We went to Indy on an invite from the Newfields museum which is celebrating their new immersive experience, “Dali Alive.”

click to enlarge Inside the Dali Alive experience - rucker
rucker
Inside the Dali Alive experience

The Dali Alive experience is a fully immersive video, sound, and art experience where visitors are transported through the chapters of Salvador Dali’s life and works. From his beginnings in Spain through his relationship with his wife Gala, his time spent in America, and his return to Spain through the end of his life.

click to enlarge Perfect spot for surreal photo ops. - rucker
rucker
Perfect spot for surreal photo ops.
After the Dali experience we walked the grounds of the museum to the Beer Garden for lunch and then on to the growing outdoor sculpture collection. The beer garden serves salads, pretzels and brats along with several brew options.

Opening officially this year is the new Home Again exhibit with sculptures exploring the ideas of home and shelter.
click to enlarge Beer Garden in Autumn - Newfields Facebook
Newfields Facebook
Beer Garden in Autumn
click to enlarge Sculpture on the grounds of Newfields - Newfields Facebook
Newfields Facebook
Sculpture on the grounds of Newfields
click to enlarge The Oracle of Intimation at the new Home Again exhibit. - discovernewfields.org
discovernewfields.org
The Oracle of Intimation at the new Home Again exhibit.

That evening we were invited to the Indy Shorts Awards, a Summer Nights film event. A headache from too much time in the sun kept us away from this event but the pictures speak volumes.

For our dinner that night, we made our way to the amazing Garage Food Hall in the Bottleworks District. Our favs were Lil Dumplins' Noodle Bar and Chapati Beta.

The final day of our Indy excursion was spent in the Children's Museum. Our son is 11 and I think we reached the max age for the interior of the museum, and rain kept us away from the sports options outside but he did enjoy the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secret of the Sewer Exhibit, and Mandela: The Official Exhibition.

The Ninja Turtle exhibit gave kids the chance to explore life in the NYC sewer like the turtles, including games, giant characters and other interactive ways for kids to "hone their ninja skills."
click to enlarge Don't ask me which turtle. My son was happy but he wouldn't take a photo with any of the characters. - rucker
rucker
Don't ask me which turtle. My son was happy but he wouldn't take a photo with any of the characters.

The Mandela exhibit gave us a chance to slow down our pace and have some deep conversations about the world during South Africa's apartheid years, and how the US has struggled — and still struggles — with our own past of segregation. This exhibit is definitely best with children who understand, and can process some of the tough feelings brought up by the exhibit. It was hard explaining that not many years ago the signs like the ones pictured below were mounted in many places throughout the United States. 
click to enlarge Mandela's crown given to him by King Xolizwe Sigcawu of the Xhosa people. Mandela was born to royalty. Because of Dutch colonisation, Mandela and other South Africans suffered under the oppression of the Dutch who had taken over their lands. Mandela spent 27 years in prison. - rucker
rucker
Mandela's crown given to him by King Xolizwe Sigcawu of the Xhosa people. Mandela was born to royalty. Because of Dutch colonisation, Mandela and other South Africans suffered under the oppression of the Dutch who had taken over their lands. Mandela spent 27 years in prison.
click to enlarge This photo shows Nelson Mandela (center) and wife Winnie (right). Mandela served as the 1st President of South Africa from 1994 – 1999, after many years of intense protests and sanctions placed against the Dutch administrations. - rucker
rucker
This photo shows Nelson Mandela (center) and wife Winnie (right). Mandela served as the 1st President of South Africa from 1994 – 1999, after many years of intense protests and sanctions placed against the Dutch administrations.
click to enlarge signs from the apartheid South Africa. - rucker
rucker
signs from the apartheid South Africa.
There really is so much to Indianapolis now. It's been having a pretty cool revival over the last few years and it is definitely a good place to escape. 
Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

LEO's Best Of Voting 2024 Is Live!

By Erica Rucker

LEO's Best Of Voting 2024 Is Live! (2)

The Year's Best Horror Flicks, According To A Louisville Film Critic

By Tracy Heightchew

Brandy in The Front Room

Expand Your Creative Voice In This Writing Workshop Series In South Louisville

By Erica Rucker

Expand Your Creative Voice In This Writing Workshop Series In South Louisville (2)

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe