Here’s The Full Schedule For Louder Than Life 2024

Get ready to turn up the volume—Louder Than Life 2024 is almost here!
As North America’s Loudest Rock Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary, the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville will come alive from September 26-29.
This year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring nearly 150 bands spread across five stages, with headliners like Mötley Crüe, Korn, and a rare reunion performance by Slayer. Slipknot will commemorate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, while Disturbed will share the stage with a local talent in a once-in-a-lifetime performance.
With exclusive appearances by Gojira, Till Lindemann, and Tom Morello, among others, this year’s lineup is packed with can’t-miss acts. Plan your weekend down to the minute with the Louder Than Life mobile app, now available for download. Get ready, because Louisville is about to get LOUD!
Thursday, September 26Main Stage 1
12:30 PM Dead Poet Society
1:40 PM Point North
2:50 PM Fit For A King
4:05 PM Badflower
5:30 PM Seether
7:10 PM The Offspring
9:30 PM Slipknot
Main Stage 2
12:05 PM Reach NYC
1:05 PM Finger Eleven
2:15 PM The Warning
3:25 PM Starset
4:45 PM Highly Suspect
6:15 PM Halestorm
8:15 PM Five Finger Death Punch
Decibel
12:10 PM Teen Mortgage
1:05 PM Orgy
2:15 PM Touché Amoré
3:30 PM Brutus
4:55 PM Bob Vylan
6:20 PM Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones Classics
8:20 PM Sum 41
Reverb
11:45 AM Soul Glo
12:40 PM Mike's Dead
1:40 PM Slothrust
2:55 PM Holding Absence
4:20 PM Militarie Gun
5:40 PM Pup
7:30 PM Saosin
Loudmouth
11:15 AM Jigsaw Youth
12:10 PM Budderside
1:10 PM Deadlands
2:20 PM Blame My Youth
3:45 PM Kneecap
5:05 PM Veil Of Maya
6:45 PM D.R.U.G.S.
Friday, September 27Main Stage 1
12:35 PM New Years Day
1:45 PM Nonpoint
2:50 PM Black Stone Cherry
4:05 PM Sevendust
5:35 PM Anthrax
7:15 PM Till Lindemann
9:25 PM Slayer
Main Stage 2
12:00 PM Like A Storm
1:10 PM Alien Ant Farm
2:20 PM From Ashes To New
3:25 PM Fozzy
4:50 PM Clutch
6:20 PM In This Moment
8:10 PM Evanescence
Decibel
12:00 PM Adema
1:10 PM Powerman 5000
2:20 PM The Chisel
3:35 PM Set It Off
5:05 PM Show Me The Body
6:35 PM grandson
8:15 PM Tom Morello
Reverb
11:30 AM Silly Goose
12:40 PM Return To Dust
1:45 PM Gel
3:00 PM Holy Fawn
4:30 PM Whitechapel
5:55 PM Fugitive
7:20 PM Lorna Shore
Loudmouth
12:05 PM Jager Henry
1:10 PM Caskets
2:25 PM Ekoh
3:55 PM High Vis
5:20 PM Ho99o9
6:55 PM Juliette Lewis & The Licks
Saturday, September 28
Main Stage 1
12:20 PM CKY
1:30 PM Tim Montana
2:40 PM Filter
3:50 PM Nothing More
5:20 PM Dropkick Murphys
7:00 PM Falling In Reverse
9:20 PM Mötley Crüe
Main Stage 2
11:45 AM Local H
12:55 PM Lilith Czar
2:05 PM P.O.D.
3:15 PM Sleeping With Sirens
4:35 PM Skillet
6:05 PM Chevelle
8:05 PM Disturbed
Decibel:
12:55 PM UNITYTX
2:05 PM Tantric
3:15 PM The Armed
4:45 PM Joey Valence & Brae
6:15 PM L.S. Dunes
8:30 PM Mastodon
Reverb:
12:25 PM Damnage
1:30 PM Any Given Sin
2:40 PM Citizen Soldier
4:10 PM Better Lovers
5:30 PM Three 6 Mafia
7:45 PM Body Count
11:50 AM Lowlives
12:40 PM Hemorage
1:45 PM Lø Spirit
3:35 PM The Funeral Portrait
4:55 PM Ill Niño
7:05 PM Health
Sunday, September 29
Main Stage 1
11:45 AM Taproot
12:20 PM HED PE
1:30 PM Oxymorrons
2:40 PM Eagles Of Death Metal
3:50 PM Spiritbox
5:20 PM Gojira
7:00 PM Breaking Benjamin
9:20 PM Korn
Main Stage 2
12:55 PM Drowning Pool
2:05 PM Saliva
3:15 PM Poppy
4:35 PM Architects
6:05 PM Staind
8:05 PM Judas Priest
Decibel
11:20 AM As You Were
1:00 PM Project MishraM
2:05 PM Royale Lynn
3:15 PM Winona Fighter
4:45 PM Drug Church
6:15 PM Polaris
8:25 PM Jinjer
Reverb
1:30 PM Silent Planet
2:40 PM Descartes A Kant
4:10 PM Narrow Head
5:30 PM Pain Of Truth
7:40 PM Biohazard
12:00 PM Gozu
12:55 PM Self Deception
2:05 PM Black Map
3:35 PM Nerv
4:55 PM Red
6:45 PM Sponge