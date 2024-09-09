Here’s The Full Schedule For Louder Than Life 2024

Get ready to turn up the volume—Louder Than Life 2024 is almost here!



As North America’s Loudest Rock Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary, the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville will come alive from September 26-29.



This year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, featuring nearly 150 bands spread across five stages, with headliners like Mötley Crüe, Korn, and a rare reunion performance by Slayer. Slipknot will commemorate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, while Disturbed will share the stage with a local talent in a once-in-a-lifetime performance.



With exclusive appearances by Gojira, Till Lindemann, and Tom Morello, among others, this year’s lineup is packed with can’t-miss acts. Plan your weekend down to the minute with the Louder Than Life mobile app, now available for download. Get ready, because Louisville is about to get LOUD!

Thursday, September 26

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Main Stage 1

12:20 PM CKY

1:30 PM Tim Montana

2:40 PM Filter

3:50 PM Nothing More

5:20 PM Dropkick Murphys

7:00 PM Falling In Reverse

9:20 PM Mötley Crüe

Main Stage 2

11:45 AM Local H

12:55 PM Lilith Czar

2:05 PM P.O.D.

3:15 PM Sleeping With Sirens

4:35 PM Skillet

6:05 PM Chevelle

8:05 PM Disturbed

Decibel:

12:55 PM UNITYTX

2:05 PM Tantric

3:15 PM The Armed

4:45 PM Joey Valence & Brae

6:15 PM L.S. Dunes

8:30 PM Mastodon

Reverb:

12:25 PM Damnage

1:30 PM Any Given Sin

2:40 PM Citizen Soldier

4:10 PM Better Lovers

5:30 PM Three 6 Mafia

7:45 PM Body Count



Sunday, September 29

11:50 AM Lowlives12:40 PM Hemorage1:45 PM Lø Spirit3:35 PM The Funeral Portrait4:55 PM Ill Niño7:05 PM Health

Main Stage 1

11:45 AM Taproot

12:20 PM HED PE

1:30 PM Oxymorrons

2:40 PM Eagles Of Death Metal

3:50 PM Spiritbox

5:20 PM Gojira

7:00 PM Breaking Benjamin

9:20 PM Korn

Main Stage 2

12:55 PM Drowning Pool

2:05 PM Saliva

3:15 PM Poppy

4:35 PM Architects

6:05 PM Staind

8:05 PM Judas Priest

Decibel

11:20 AM As You Were

1:00 PM Project MishraM

2:05 PM Royale Lynn

3:15 PM Winona Fighter

4:45 PM Drug Church

6:15 PM Polaris

8:25 PM Jinjer

Reverb

1:30 PM Silent Planet

2:40 PM Descartes A Kant

4:10 PM Narrow Head

5:30 PM Pain Of Truth

7:40 PM Biohazard

12:00 PM Gozu12:55 PM Self Deception2:05 PM Black Map3:35 PM Nerv4:55 PM Red6:45 PM Sponge