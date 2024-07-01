  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Here Are All The Free Summer Movies In July At The Iroquois Amphitheater

These free movies are playing all summer long in Louisville

By
Jul 1, 2024 at 12:05 pm
Barbie is one of many movies playing this summer at the Iroquois Amphitheater.
Barbie is one of many movies playing this summer at the Iroquois Amphitheater. The Barbie movie official Facebook page.
Share on Nextdoor

July’s schedule is here for all of the Iroquois Amphitheater’s movies happening this month. This is part of the Iroquois Amphitheater Free Summer Movie Series.


Gates to the movies start at 6:00 p.m. for concessions and door prizes, with the first movie starting at 7:00 p.m.


Here is July’s lineup including dates and titles of films:

  • July 6: Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat (PG) and Stop Making Sense (PG)
  • July 13: WALL-E (G) and Say Anything (PG-13)
  • July 19: Babe (G) and Barbie (PG-13)
  • July 25: Migration (G) and Trolls: Band Together (PG)
  • July 26: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG) and Paddington 2 (PG)

“Our Free Summer Movie Series is a great way to enjoy the summer nights while getting lost in outer space or dance to ‘I’m Just Ken’,” said Brian Smith, Event Supervisor at Iroquois Amphitheater in a statement.


The amphitheater does not allow outside food or drink.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Two Louisville Friends Are Producing The Animated Horror Series 'Meat The Carvers'

By Aria Baci

Two Louisville Friends Are Producing The Animated Horror Series 'Meat The Carvers'

New Speed Art Exhibition Offers Rare Opportunity To Explore Work From A Creative Collective Of 1960’s Louisville

By Aria Baci

Detail: William Duffy in studio, about 1982, gelatin silver print.

Media Pros Productions Announces Upcoming Storytellers Summer Youth Camp

By Aria Baci

Media Pros Productions Announces Upcoming Storytellers Summer Youth Camp

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe