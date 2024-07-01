Here Are All The Free Summer Movies In July At The Iroquois Amphitheater

July’s schedule is here for all of the Iroquois Amphitheater’s movies happening this month. This is part of the Iroquois Amphitheater Free Summer Movie Series.
Gates to the movies start at 6:00 p.m. for concessions and door prizes, with the first movie starting at 7:00 p.m.
Here is July’s lineup including dates and titles of films:
- July 6: Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat (PG) and Stop Making Sense (PG)
- July 13: WALL-E (G) and Say Anything (PG-13)
- July 19: Babe (G) and Barbie (PG-13)
- July 25: Migration (G) and Trolls: Band Together (PG)
- July 26: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG) and Paddington 2 (PG)
“Our Free Summer Movie Series is a great way to enjoy the summer nights while getting lost in outer space or dance to ‘I’m Just Ken’,” said Brian Smith, Event Supervisor at Iroquois Amphitheater in a statement.
The amphitheater does not allow outside food or drink.