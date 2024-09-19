Getaway Guide To London, Kentucky, For The Perfect Natural Adventure

London, Kentucky has had plenty of press recently, but not for a reason that most folks want their city to be known. The London of the Appalachian Mountains is full of outdoorsy adventure and beautiful landscapes. It's the perfect getaway from the noise of the city and for any who love good trails, kayaking , and camping. There is no shortage of natural wonder.

Amazing natural beauty.

Daniel Boone National Park - 708,000 acres of federally claimed land. The park sees more than two million visitors each year.



Laurel River Lake - 5,600 acres of deep water and 200 miles of tree lined shore. Areas for boating, fishing, scuba diving, and quiet reflection.

McHargue’s Mill - a reproduction of a working mill



Trails for hiking from mild to moderate - Hiking for all skill levels. Check the trail before heading out to be sure that it is open and operational.

What to eat:

You will find no shortage of good things to eat.

Fried Chicken - Find your chicken dining experience by visiting one of London’s local chicken favorites: Slim Chickens, The Kitchen By Brandon, or The Abbey.

click to enlarge The Kitchen By Brandon Facebook

Baked Goods - Serial Grillers and Killer Sweets, Master Donuts, and The Bluegrass Baker

Fast Food - Krystal, KFC, and, of course, McDonald’s

click to enlarge Old Soul Bakery Facebook Apple Butter Scones

Where to sleep

When staying in London, Kentucky, there are plenty of options for a cozy stay.

Budget Hotels - If you prefer a hotel setting, there is the Budget Host Westgate, Econo Lodge, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, and more.

Cabins - There are plenty of cabin rentals in the area. Since London sits between areas of Daniel Boone National Forest, nature is mere steps in any direction. Some cute cabin stays include: The Bird House in Daniel Boone National Forest, Fox Run Cozy Cabin, and the London Tree House overlooking a lake.

click to enlarge London Tree House

Campgrounds- If you’re the rugged type, try one of the local campgrounds. Two campgrounds offering good amenities are the Holly Bay Camp which sits on the left side of Laurel River Lake or the Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park which offers tiny house cottages, campgrounds and a short-term rental.

Holly Bay Campgrounds

Where to drink

Pour Boyz - If you’re a sports fan, this is your stop in London

Sacred Grounds Coffee - They’re also serving apple butter scones from Old Soul Bakery… faint

Revive - If you need a protein drink or a smoothie

Randolph’s Bar and Grill - Inside the Shiloh Steakhouse