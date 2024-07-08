  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Performing Arts
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Performing Arts
Louisville's 12th Annual Margaritas in the 'Ville Returns, Sponsored by el Jimador | August 1, 2024

Get Your Louisville Ballet Nutcracker Tickets For A Magical Holiday Event

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker presale is live

By
Jul 8, 2024 at 12:50 pm
Kateryna Sellers of Louisville Ballet performs in The Brown-Forman Nutcracker
Kateryna Sellers of Louisville Ballet performs in The Brown-Forman Nutcracker Sam English
Share on Nextdoor

The annual presale for The Brown-Forman Nutcracker is live! Secure your early seats at louisvilleballet.org from now until Friday, July 12, at 11:59 p.m. By bundling your Nutcracker tickets with another performance, you can get more value for your dollar.

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker will kick off Friday, Dec. 13 and run through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 with choreography by Val Caniparoli and, of course, the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The Louisville Ballet is also offering corporate event experiences that can make your office holiday a bit more special. To learn more about these experiences, contact Ann Marciano at [email protected].

click to enlarge Get Your Louisville Ballet Nutcracker Tickets For A Magical Holiday Event (2)
Sam English
Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

A Kentucky Director's Most Celebrated Film Will Be Screening In Louisville Soon, Followed By Live Discussion

By Tracy Heightchew

A Kentucky Director's Most Celebrated Film Will Be Screening In Louisville Soon, Followed By Live Discussion (2)

The Louisville Pride Festival 2024 Line-Up Is Here And Fully Stacked With Acts You'll Love

By Caleb Stultz

“Homecoming” is this year’s theme at the Louisville Pride Festival.

Louisville's Flyover Film Festival Is Your Chance To See Eight Exciting Projects This July

By Aria Baci

Louisville's Flyover Film Festival Is Your Chance To See Eight Exciting Projects This July

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe